The lives of childhood friends Brandon Brake and Zachery Warren took different paths, yet they remained in touch.
Conversations about family, fishing and jobs eventually turned into conversations about business and buying The Outpost Lodge in Cow Creek on Lake Oahe about 15 miles from Pierre.
Since Brake and Warren, both 45, purchased The Outpost from Les Wulf last year, they’ve seen a 30 percent increase in business.
Future plans include adding a second floor to the restaurant for a party room and lakeview deck, and a 30-room lodge.
Developed nearly 40 years ago, the lakefront complex already includes a lodge and cabins that can accommodate nearly 90 guests, restaurant, 250-person event center, campground for recreational vehicles, boat storage, mobile homes and employee housing. The Outpost offers guided fishing trips and Cow Creek Recreation Area plays host to several fishing tournaments annually.
It’s keeping the new owners hopping.
“When we have to change over 87 beds in this place, the waitresses turn into housekeepers, and my 12-year-old daughter is a housekeeper that day,” Brake said.
Brake and Warren met in fourth grade while growing up in Dallas. They graduated from Newman Smith High School and attended Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, a community college.
Brake headed to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, where he earned a bachelor’s in natural resources, recreation and tourism. Warren got into the hotel industry in Dallas.
During his senior year at CSU, Brake met his future wife, Tammy Maher from Pierre. Tammy had graduated from the University of South Dakota and was working as a nurse at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
After the couple had their children, Bode, 9, and Marley, 12, Brake wanted to raise them around extended family — something he didn’t have growing up.
“We were coming to South Dakota to go pheasant hunting, deer hunting and spending a lot of our holidays,” Brake said. “After a while (we decided) what’s the value of life when you live with a million people on the Front Range of Colorado.”
The family moved to Pierre nine years ago.
Tammy works for Dr. Dan Rasmussen in Pierre while Brandon Brake spent his first two years in Pierre working at CHS Midwest Cooperative. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks hired Brake as the park manager for West Bend and Farm Island recreation areas. He remained there for five years and transferred to operating the Spring Creek, Cow Creek and Akojo Point recreation areas, where he remained for two years.
Their children are the third generation to attend St. Joseph School in Pierre.
“She (Tammy) absolutely loves the principal, who was her third-grade teacher,” Brake said.
Brake and Warren initially considered buying a resort in Texas and then in-stepped Wulf.
“Les Wulf found out (we were looking and let us know) he was looking at selling,” Warren said. “It was a perfect time.”
“He was trying to sell this operation as all or none,” Brake added. “The way it’s designed is that the food compliments the lodging and the lodging compliments the fishing retreat.”
Since purchasing The Outpost Lodge, the new owners have replaced all the linens and insulated 10 of the cabins.
“We’re going after efficiency right now,” Brake said. “We want to be more sustainable energywise.”
Warren lives in Corpus Christi, Texas, and is vice president of operations for Couture Hotel Corp. He spent six weeks at The Outpost this summer and tries to get in every second weekend.
Brake attributes the operation’s success to a great team of employees and “a good bedrock” for taking over the establishment.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel, just trying to be more efficient and more timely,” he said, noting that 70 percent of the revenue comes from the lodge.
“I see us growing this company into two or three resorts around the United States,” Warren added.
