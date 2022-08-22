The lives of childhood friends Brandon Brake and Zachery Warren took different paths, yet they remained in touch.

Conversations about family, fishing and jobs eventually turned into conversations about business and buying The Outpost Lodge in Cow Creek on Lake Oahe about 15 miles from Pierre.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments