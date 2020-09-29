The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has given $765,799 in recent grant awards to the Oglala Sioux Tribe of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to a release from Valerie Berton - public affairs U.S. Department of Transportation, the funds are for operating assistance, preventive equipment and a new paratransit van
“This historic grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
