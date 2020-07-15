Summer vacation is in full swing for students across the country. But for their parents, the current climate already has them worried about what school will look like this fall.
A new study from Gallup found that over half (56 percent) of American parents found that remote learning was difficult for their household, including 16 percent who described it as "very difficult."
And with safety concerns playing a major role in what type of schooling will take place this fall, here are five ways to make remote learning more effective.
Trust the teachers. Before providing your child with supplemental work, stick to what the teacher requires. Trust that educators are providing your children with all they need. Remember, many teachers are still trying to figure out the best system for remote learning (whether part-time or full-time). You may also want to schedule check-ins (via email or phone) with your child's teacher to stay informed of your child’s progress.
Set up a “school/classroom” area at home. Many adults have a specific area at home where they can work and get some quiet time, and it’s important that you create a similar space for your child. Children will thrive at remote learning in a quiet and comfortable space that is strictly devoted for school time. This space should be away from where they normally play games or watch television. Establishing a “school/classroom” area will also help create a much-needed routine while learning from home.
Purchase face masks/protective gear. As of right now, most schools haven’t finalized their plans for back-to-school this fall. So whether your child will be heading into school full-time or part-time, make sure they have everything they need to stay safe. Purchase a few comfortable face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves now rather than later. Don’t forget to practice safety protocols while at home so they become habits.
New laptop/electronics. Upgrading your electronics before heading back to school is always smart, but now more than ever it’s important to ensure your child has the best laptop and gadgets to make learning easier. Start by asking your child what supplies they need (not want). If your child prefers pen and paper, for example, get a scanner so they can hand in their work without a problem.
Upgrade internet provider. With millions of people working and learning from home, you may have experienced small problems with your home internet provider. If the problems still persist, change or upgrade your internet. Be sure to look for deals from different providers. Sometimes simply purchasing a better router makes a difference.
