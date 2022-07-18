Pierre Pride made its way to Drifters in Fort Pierre this weekend and despite not being held during pride month, more than 100 people arrived to support the LGBTQ events.
The LGBTQ pride month is in June, and while other events took place across South Dakota, Pierre Area Center for Equality Event Coordinator Joshua Penrod said July is when they typically hold it in Pierre.
“We started out in July,” he said. “At this point, it’s kind of a tradition I guess.”
Part of what went into that decision was that there are lots of pride events in June that can make it harder for people to decide where to go.
“It also helps so that way people can go to all the current events that are available in the state. And people don’t have to worry about choosing which one they go to, if there’s multiple that happened on the same day. And at the same time it’s also because pride doesn’t end in June,” Penrod said.
He added that too many events back to back could also strain people.
“And also it’s nice for people to have some rest after June and get well rested and come to Pierre pride and have some more fun,” Penrod said.
This year was also the first year summer pride returned to Pierre after the coronavirus pandemic began. Penrod said they had many ideas for pride, but it was a struggle to get back on track again after COVID-19 hit.
“We had so many plans of what we wanted to do and how we wanted to take our organization and have more events. COVID came and really knocked the wind out of our sails for a while,” Penrod said.
Penrod said that despite all of that they were excited to be back.
“To have this remain, it feels really good. It feels like we’re back. We’re all ready. We’re ready for future events in our community,” Penrod said.
Pierre Pride had plenty of events this year, including two drag shows. The afternoon had an all-ages show followed by another show at night that was geared toward adults.
Drag Show coordinator and performer Dixy Divine said they work hard to make their Family Friendly show fun for kids.
“For our kids shows we try to make sure and have songs that don’t have a lot of curse words. We make it fun and have fun with it. We just try to make it more cute and kid friendly. Sometimes people will dress up as characters from movies. I do like being able to do things for kids though,” Divine said.
On top of the show the drag performers also did storytelling for kids.
Divine said that they had a good turnout to both shows.
“The turnout was great, we had maybe 50 to 60 people during the day, which is a great crowd for the size of Pierre. That night, we had every single seat at the tables filled. We had to pull more chairs out of the room. So there were well over 100 people within that space. I couldn’t give you the exact number, but I started to count at one point. I just stopped because I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is a lot more than I thought would be,’” Divine said.
Divine said it’s always good to include local people in shows, if they want to join.
“So that way, there’s a face locally. For kids and adults, somebody to talk to you. We had a local perform with us over the weekend and it’s the second year they’ve done it,” Divine said.
Divine said these local performers give other LGBTQ members a face to recognize and look to for support.
“Local communities can see there’s other people out there that are gonna stand up for them. That’s the main purpose of why I choose to do a lot of what I do, by going to the smaller communities so people can see a face and have somebody there,” Divine said.
Penrod said that pride is really about benefiting LGBTQ members of the community and making them feel heard and supported.
“It’s really beneficial because it offers connection and builds connection. Especially for the LGBTQ community because here in the Midwest, it’s not as open as it is in other areas. It’s getting a lot better than it used to be. But it helps build bridges between them and other people in the community. Seeing that they are supported and that they can trust people within Pierre and Fort Pierre,” Penrod said.
Penrod said that a lot of people in the LGBTQ community don’t know who they can trust and that these types of events give them an opportunity to get to know their communities as well as be in a safe space.
Divine said that pride events are an important celebration because it provides a space for people to be who they are and feel united.
“You find that a lot of people who don’t appreciate us for who we are and so being able to come together and celebrate Pride is really a way to make sure that we know that we’re not alone,” Divine said. “It’s important to be able to celebrate Pride and to hold these events so that we can honestly hold each other a little bit closer at that time and make sure that we’re in a safe space.”
Penrod said the best part about Pride is getting people together and meeting other members in the LGBTQ community.
“For me, the best part about pride in Pierre is just providing space for people to come together,” Penrod said. “It can feel really isolating for LGBTQ+ people, especially in Pierre and it can be hard to find other LGBTQ people that you could be friends with. It shouldn’t be as hard, but it is. And so to connect and find for us to be ourselves to feel comfortable is probably the main reason for Pierre pride.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.