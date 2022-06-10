Pride month is already underway. The Capital Journal spoke with organizers at the Pierre Center for Equality (PACE) about upcoming events and what the group is planning for to mark the month.
The Pierre Pride event will be on Saturday, July 16, with more details to follow. PACE will hold a planning meeting on June 23 that’s open to the public.
“We’ve just settled on doing it in July after Pride month. It seems to work out better because we’re not competing — not that it’s even meant to be a competition — but we want as many people to come to our event as possible,” PACE Co-President Josh Penrod said.
PACE started in 2018 in conjunction with Pierre’s first pride event. Since then, PACE has been advocating for LGBTQ issues and education both in the community and legislatively in the Capitol.
“We initially were just going to have a Pride event and then in the process of planning that we decided to become a non-profit. Our goal then was to have Pride every year. We were going strong and then COVID hit and it wiped us out a little bit,” Penrod said.
PACE is now getting back on track and building connections with other LGBTQ advocacy groups in the state.
“Our main advocacy now is networking with other LGBTQ+ groups and groups that are for equality and equity. That has been our focus for the most part, meeting with them and keeping in the know,” Penrod said.
Over the last year, PACE helped assemble rallies and protests outside the Capitol in support of LGBTQ issues.
“That’s where we have been our busiest is during legislative sessions but the goal is to do quarterly events and then hopefully branch off from there,” Penrod said.
Right now, the group’s goal is to provide a safe space for the LGBTQ community and other minority groups.
PACE Board Member Bree Oatman started a youth program last fall known as the Youth Acceptance Club (YAC).
“The town we moved from has this really funky, cool coffee shop kids like to hang out at. And I thought, man, we don’t really have anywhere kids can hangout and just be themselves,” Oatman said.
Although Oatman helped set up the club, the youth participants have taken charge, setting up their own activities and events such as movie nights and friendsgiving. Anyone is able to participate in YAC.
Oatman and PACE want to ensure there are activities and resources for LGBTQ youth in the community.
“The biggest goal is to provide a place for teens to come together and be themselves and just be able to hangout and not worry about being dead named or listening to homophobic comments, those kinds of things … I feel like that’s a huge prevention piece in terms of mental health and suicide prevention,” Oatman said.
YAC is trying to expand their activities to include things like art shows or open mic nights.
“I just kind of go with the flow and if they say they need something or want something then we try to make it happen,” Oatman said.
PACE Co-President Lydia Kanz helped PACE with planning Pride 2018 and officially joined the board in 2020.
“I love the mission. We strive for inclusion in our community and making queer voices heard and kind of exposing people to the idea of having queer people in their community,” Kanz said.
Kanz said she’s noticed changes both in the community and country.
“I was in high school 2010 to 2014, I rarely encountered a gay person and I don’t think I ever encountered someone that was non-binary or trans. I think we as a community have really grown in the last eight years since I’ve been in high school … I really want to keep that momentum going,” Kanz said.
Kanz said being in a small community can make it challenging to come out. However, there are upsides.
“It’s hard to hate that high school student that got straight A’s in your class for being gay when they were so nice. It’s hard to justify hatred in such a small community. People try, people do test,” Kanz said.
In the future, Penrod said he hopes PACE can provide financial support to vulnerable members of the community.
“Say for instance we meet a young adult that needs help, they want to start transitioning and they can’t find a physician here that can help them and the only place they can go is Sioux Falls or Rapid City. I would like us to be at a point where we could financially assist, we’ll buy you a ticket for a bus or we’ll give you money for gas,” Penrod said.
Other future goals include creating a centralized directory to help LGBTQ people connect with services.
Penrod said PACE has felt supported by the broader Pierre community.
“We live in South Dakota, it’s primarily a Republican state and the Republican platform doesn’t really support LGBTQ rights. So there’s always that worry that we’re going to have backlash but we don’tz really get a whole lot of backlash, fingers crossed. We’ve had people drive by in their pickups with their flags and loud heavy metal music and horns, but so far we haven’t had any huge backlash where we felt threatened or unsafe. But there is always that worry,” he said.
Yet, there is still work to be done.
“One of the reasons we struggle a little bit to have our events is because our community of Pierre is so small and because people, even grown adults, still feel afraid to be out. They’re out but they’re not out in public. We still have adults that express that fear and it’s hard to see,” Penrod said.
Still, Penrod said he’s optimistic about the future and can see the culture has changed since he was growing up.
Penrod, Oatman and Kanz each shared what Pride means to them.
“Pride month to me means being out and proud and being comfortable in my own skin. Growing up in this state and my personal experiences have made that difficult and even now as a 30-year-old, going to be 31, I still have that issue and I still feel the way I did when I was kid where I don’t know if I’m safe to be out and proud or not. For me it’s a time where it’s no excuses, I need to be out and proud, especially during this time,” Penrod said.
Oatman said Pride is about self-discovery and resistance.
“Pride is really about sharing, celebration as resistance. It’s an opportunity for us to normalize the fact that LGBTQ people are everywhere and it’s really hard to other someone when you realize that’s your neighbor or the person you work with and that we’re human and want all the same things that everyone else wants,” Oatman said.
Kanz said Pride is about being yourself.
“I know this sounds cheesy, but freedom to be who you are. For very many years I was told that any fancy I had for a gal was, ‘Oh, you just want to be good friends with her.’ And I really bought into that, I really did,” Kanz said.
