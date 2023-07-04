Josh Penrod
Josh Penrod, co-president of Pride Area Center for Equality, hopes to expand PACE's service and activities after July's Pride celebration.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

As members of the Pierre Area Center for Equality prepare for July's Pride celebration, they’re also looking toward ways to make more community connections well beyond the event.

Pierre Area Pride begins at noon on July 15 at Drifters Bar & Grille.

