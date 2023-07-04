As members of the Pierre Area Center for Equality prepare for July's Pride celebration, they’re also looking toward ways to make more community connections well beyond the event.
Pierre Area Pride begins at noon on July 15 at Drifters Bar & Grille.
PACE’s activities, curtailed by COVID-19, have unfolded again in the last year or so, explained Josh Penrod, co-president of PACE.
“I was really happy to see that we had quarterly events this year,” Penrod said. “Now that we know that we are capable of doing that, we know we can take things a step further.”
That step further includes finding more ways to reach people who need support. Penrod said PACE members are working to connect with other nonprofit organizations in South Dakota in areas such as health — particularly mental health — to help people in the LGBTQ community.
“If they want to see a doctor or a therapist or anyone who offers services and has experience with our community, that’s not here,” he said. “That is elsewhere. A goal of ours is to establish connections within our own community, here in Pierre and Fort Pierre, with people who want to offer those kinds of services.”
Lydia Kanz, also co-president of PACE, noted that people involved in the organization have already delivered crucial help to people in trouble.
"We have community members who have offered up their homes for people fleeing from abusive households," she said. "Volunteers and board members open their homes to people."
PACE, registered as a nonprofit organization in South Dakota, formed in 2018. As its website explains, "A group of LGBTQ+ people and supporters gathered to create a support group. PACE held Central South Dakota’s first-ever Pride in July of the same year at the Ramkota."
It was an event that drew more than 200 people throughout the state.
Penrod recalled those origins of the group. The seeds were planted, he said, when an online inquiry about whether a Pride parade would take place in the area received a number of negative comments.
“That motivated us to get together and do something,” he said. “That’s what motivated our first Pride (event) to happen.”
That first Pride event took place during the month of July — a month after June, when Pride is traditionally celebrated. It’s stayed that way ever since, Penrod explained, allowing people to attend without worrying about missing June events in other parts of the state.
“It also just fits within the mindset that having Pride is not something you just have in June,” he added. “It’s outside of June.”
Penrod, who grew up in Pierre, said he welcomes questions from people outside the LGBTQ community.
“We are here if you have questions,” he said.
Bree Oatman, a board member and volunteer with PACE, emphasized the group's role in helping people from LGBTQ communities "be authentic about who (they) are from day to day."
"It can be really isolating if you can’t experience that," she added.
The prom PACE coordinated this past spring at the St. Charles ballroom, Oatman said, helped to create such an experience.
"We had people telling us that they never went to their own high school prom because it just didn’t feel like it was a place for them," she said. "So it was the first time they’d ever been to a dance like that."
Kanz, like Penrod, stressed a desire to keep expanding the ways PACE members engage with others.
"We do love drag, and it has a special place in the Queer community," she said. "But it's not the be all-end all."
Kanz noted that — with her theater experience in Pierre — she'd like to develop a project such as a cabaret performance with an LGBTQ+ theme.
Pierre Area Pride takes place on July 15 at Drifters Bar & Grille, at 325 Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre, with family activities starting at noon. Those activities include, according to the schedule, a family-friendly drag show, story time and dancing.
“It’s kid-friendly to a tee,” Penrod said, adding that “the stories revolve around acceptance.”
Oatman said she was working on planning outside activities this year that include bubbles, games and other sorts of attractions. Kanz noted another potential attraction.
"We’re in contact with face painters," Kanz said. "That always seems to be kind of a big hit with people."
Kanz said Dixy Divine, from Rapid City, will serve as entertainment coordinator.
After the family-oriented afternoon activities, doors open again at 6 p.m. with a drag show and bingo for people 18 years old and up slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Penrod said all of the day's activities are free to attend, with free-will donations accepted.
“I want to emphasize that Drifters has been really great to work with,” Penrod said. “Very supportive.”
Oatman said she hopes this year's Pride celebration generates as much fun and attendance as last year's did. She hopes, too, that it's seen as something that's celebratory — and that's not out of the ordinary.
"I just feel like I want to normalize the fact that there are gay and lesbian and transgender people around you in all walks of life," she said. "They’re probably your neighbors, the people you work with and the people you go to church with."
