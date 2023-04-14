State Capitol Building
Phil Torres / Capital Journal

A Thursday vote from South Dakota’s Civil Service Commission sent the question of expanded paid family leave for state employees to lawmakers.

The commission voted unanimously to move from eight weeks of paid leave at 60% pay for new parents to 12 weeks of leave at 100% pay. The leave can be used for “bonding following the birth of a child of the employee or placement of a child for adoption,” according to the proposed rule.

