featured top story Painting rediscovered during old city hall demolition Capital Journal Nov 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Bill Abernathy took this photo showing the painting of Jesus in the old city hall building on Dakota Avenue that is undergoing demolition work. Bill Abernathy Recently, a local demolition crew discovered a "Praying Jesus" painting in what was at one time a jail cell.According to former Pierre Police Chief and Hughes County Commissioner Bill Abernathy, the painting was hidden behind sheetrock when the jail was closed (1974-1975) and turned into offices.The painting was done in 1965 by Jack Rencounter, who was serving time in jail. Abernathy got with Jared Johnson of A-G-E Corporation Contractors to remove the sheetrock."If it weren't for me it wouldn't have been saved," Abernathy said.As of now the fate of the artwork remains up in the air.Request for comment from Hegg Construction have not been returned at time of publication.
