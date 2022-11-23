DeJesus

Bill Abernathy took this photo showing the painting of Jesus in the old city hall building on Dakota Avenue that is undergoing demolition work.

 Bill Abernathy

Recently, a local demolition crew discovered a “Praying Jesus” painting in what was at one time a jail cell.

According to former Pierre Police Chief and Hughes County Commissioner Bill Abernathy, the painting was hidden behind sheetrock when the jail was closed (1974-1975) and turned into offices.

