Things aren’t going well in city workers’ attempts to pump out enough water from a sinkhole that formed over a faulty sewer main line in Pierre’s Griffin Park and a main reason is the nearby Missouri River, Brad Palmer told the City Commission Tuesday at their regular weekly meeting.
Palmer is the city’s utilities director and he’s led the effort for a week of city crews digging out dirt and pumping out water to get at the faulty, decades-old 24-inch clay pipe that was lined with hard plastic in the 1990s.
“We have been working,” he told the Commission. “But it’s turning out to be a little bigger project that we anticipated.”
After several days, the city crews have not gotten at the pipe in question.
It’s partly part of this city’s connection to the Missouri River, dammed eight miles north of town to make the giant Lake Oahe that stretches 220-some miles north to Bismarck, while in town river is the tail end of Lake Sharpe that is formed by the Big Bend Dam 85 river miles south at Fort Thompson. When it’s a wet year and there is high runoff from the millions of acres drained by the Upper Missouri, the dams are full and the river is high.
This year, it’s the highest runoff on record save for the big flood eight years ago.
“We have learned since 2011 that when a sinkhole develops over a sanitary sewer pipe, it’s not a good thing,” Palmer said. “Our odds have not changed.”
The heavy rains last week only made worse the long-term high water in and around the Missouri River, Palmer said. The U.S. Army Corps has had to keep releases from the dams much higher than normal as the reservoirs are much higher than normal.
“The high water flows in the Missouri River have impacted the groundwater and brought that up faster than normal,” he told the Commission. “And that’s caused the soil along the River to become very unstable.”
The term used by the crews and Palmer about the unworkable job the past week in Griffin Park as been “dewatering.”
Last week a steel-walled trench box was put down into the sinkhole to provide some protection for workers as well as holding back water while the digging was going down to 15 feet or so. This week, “sheet piles” or designed steel walls, were pounded down by a big excavator to help wall off water and protect workers.
So far, the de-watering hasn’t kept up with the watering and the city crews haven’t been able to get at the sewer pipe to do the fix needed..
“It’s been a difficult situation down there,” Palmer said.
New tactics — including bringing in more pumps — are going to be tried Wednesday and Thursday and beyond, whatever it takes, Palmer said.
“It’s got to be done,” he said. “Two-thirds of the city of Pierre’s sewer flow is through that pipe.”
The bypass of the sewage around the sinkhole and the bad pipe, using pumps and hoses, is working for now, he said. But a more permanent fix is needed.
There’s no use waiting for the river to go down — although the idea of asking the Army Corps to crank down the releases from Lake Oahe has been bandied about, Palmer admits — because the high river is going to be a reality into next year, it appears.
So his crews will keep at it this week, and hope to get it fixed, Palmer said.
Meanwhile, it’s important that residents continue the voluntary reduction of water use in homes and businesses, from bathrooms and kitchens and indoor plumbing that ends up in the sanitary sewer to travel to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, Palmer said.
Timing is a big part of it, he said.
“Our highest flow is from 7 to 9 in the morning, so anything we can do; to reduce flows to the sewer at that time,” he said.
It might mean loading your dishwasher in the morning and setting the timer for four hours later, or showering less and/or at times other than early morning, he said.
“Folks have been great as we continue to work through this difficult situation.”
