Pierre’s Utilities Director Brad Palmer said this week that it looks like the beleaguered months-long row the city has hoed to fix leaks in a main sanitary sewer pipe under Griffin Park is close to an end.
The city will be paying a little more than earlier projected to get the leaking sanitary sewer pipes under Griffin Park finally fixed.
But it will be a better repair, more permanent repair, Palmer says.
The problem came to light in mid-July as a sinkhole appeared on a walking path in Griffin Park near the Missouri River, and not far from the city’s outdoor swimming pool. Palmer said the city soon realized the wettest year on record and the related high levels of the Missouri River had so saturated the soils under Griffin Park that it made the old, clay sewer pipe in four-foot sections to start moving, creating leaks.
Just getting the area “de-watered” was the first step. Then as more digging was done, more problems with more pipes showed up. Just as the state’s farmers have not been able to do field work many days this season, city crews had to wait out wet times.
The earlier plan was to replace about 200 feet of old clay pipe with new PVC pipe and then line about 400 additional feet of the old clay pipe with an epoxy-based application that would save digging, time and money.
But Subsurface, Inc., the Moorhead, Minnesota, company doing the lining of the old 24-inch sewer pipe told the city the process was narrowing the pipe too much, and offered to give up the big contract because the result wouldn’t be good for the city, Palmer said.
The pipe handles about two-thirds of the city’s sewage in its last run to the waste water treatment plant a few blocks away from Griffin Park, so it needs all 24 inches of its diameter.
So the plans were changed to put in new pipe for the entire problematic length, of about 600 feet, Palmer said.
Morris Inc., with offices in Pierre and Fort Pierre, has been doing the digging for the project and now will do more, to lay twice as much pipe as it originally had been tasked to do.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the city commission approved three change orders Palmer presented that represent the latest stage of the work.
The changes put the cost of the project in hiring outside contractors up to about $400,000, instead of earlier projections of about $320,000, according to Palmer.
Subsurface, Inc., will be paid only $2,546, a full $98,104 less than the original $100,650 contract price.
Morris, meanwhile, will be paid $250,285, or $160,060 more than the original deal that was for less work at $90,225.
Meanwhile, Mersino, the nationwide firm with an office in Omaha, put in an elaborate “de-watering” system of pumps and PVC and gauges and meters will get paid $32,714, or about $10,000 more than the original contract, plus $6,340 n monthly rent, up from $5,580.
The increase is due to the increased area Mersino had to “de-water.”
The total of the change orders, with increases and decreases, added about $71,820 to the project’s cost, not counting a few thousands for Mersino’s monthly rental increases.
Meanwhile the bypass system of above-ground hoses and pumps continues to keep the stuff moving on its merry way around all the repair work.
“It will take about two to three weeks,” to finally finish the repairs, Palmer told the Commission on Tuesday.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga told Palmer it’s been a difficult summer of sewer repair, but the work has to be done and this latest plan appears to be one that “will do it right.”
The difficult conditions of high water have simply been out of the city’s hands, Huizenga said.
“I’m glad to see the nice blue pipe laid out there.”
