The big sewer pipe problem discovered at the bottom of a sinkhole that formed last month in Griffin Park in Pierre just might be fixed, for now, by the end of the week.
“We have completed repairs on the part that collapsed in,” City Utilities Director Brad Palmer told the City Commission on Tuesday. He was referring to the original site of the problem, below where a sinkhole began appearing on a walking path not far from the Missouri River about July 12. It grew for a few days and Palmer and others said they quickly realized it was probably an old sewer pipe leaking. The digging began about July 18, hampered by unusually rainy weather and the season-long high river which added water pressure to the underground mess.
Once that first problem was fixed, it led to another one or two, seen on cameras inserted into the 24-inch sewer pipe which handles about two thirds of the city’s load on its way to the waste water treatment plant. Going up stream, more leaking pipes were found, including a large one again at the corner of Ree Street and Missouri Avenue, which has been blocked off for a couple weeks.
Meanwhile, the sewer’s normal contents were bypassing all this underground repair work through hoses laid along the ground hooked to temporary pumps, so that nobody really lost sewer service, Palmer said.
He asked city residents to cut down on using water inside homes and businesses, and reschedule showers and dishwashing to off hours, not during the morning rush hours. That helped, he said.
But many residents have been wondering how long it will take.
"When is that work on my corner at Ree and Missouri going to be done," one homeowner said in the Hughes County Courthouse, while talking about the summer so far.
Later Tuesday in City Hall, Palmer had the answer: most of the work at the manhole at the intersection of Ree and Missouri is completed and an outside company is coming in finish the work and test the manhole.
“That company is coming Thursday and it should take one or two days,” he said. “Once we know the manhole is stabilized, we can pull our pumps out. We hope to have it buttoned up this week, if all goes well.”
Mayor Steve Harding told Palmer he was glad to hear the long, unexpected work was about completed.
“I know that put our normal plans behind schedule a lot,” Harding said.
“We have had several meetings on that,” Palmer said. “We will adjust to that as the season goes on and get as much done as possible.”
Later Tuesday, Commissioner Blake Barringer said he expected that city crews would be working to catch up on street projects “till the weather stops us.”
