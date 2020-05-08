Pandemic confirms Nielson's path to medical school

Katie Nielson, Pierre, is a Black Hills State University - Spearfish senior, who has never been more sure of her calling to be a physician. Nielson, a biology and chemistry major, will attend the Sanford School of Medicine at the University of South Dakota - Vermillion this summer after graduating from BHSU this week.
“It’s a question you’re asked throughout the medical school application and interview process, ‘why do you want to be a doctor?’ Seeing the selflessness of our healthcare professional and essential workers has encouraged me to follow this path,” said Nielson. “The pandemic has given me even more drive to want to help.”
When her final semester at BHSU moved online, she says many of her science professors quickly adapted their course materials to help students learn about COVID-19.
Katie’s path to BHSU started with soccer and science. She was part of the first women’s soccer team at BHSU in 2016 and has enjoyed building the foundation of the team all four years of her college career. Katie earned the BHSU Nelson Scholarship for science and math majors. The scholarship awarded Katie $40,000 during her four years of college.
In addition to soccer, Katie also joined the BHSU Health Sciences Student Organization and participated in summer research with two BHSU professors. She worked with Dr. John Dixson and Dr. Dave Bergmann on synthesizing molecules that could be used in new antibiotics.
“Participating in research at BHSU helped prepare me for medical school. It opened my eyes to how hard it is to create medicine, and all the processes medicine goes through before it’s available to the public,” said Nielson.
During college, once or twice a month, Nielson also volunteered at the Good Shepherd Clinic in Spearfish. She assisted in the patient flow center, helping patients sign in and directing them to their next stage of care.
“Realize how much of an achievement you’ve accomplished in graduating from college,” said Nielson to her classmates. “I know the changes this semester have been challenging, but thank your parents, your family, and your friends – all those who’ve been involved in your journey.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.