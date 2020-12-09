The line of cars for Feeding South Dakota’s monthly mobile food pantry distribution spanned more than six blocks from River Cities Public Transit down to the end of East Dakota Avenue on Wednesday.
The distribution, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the transit building in Pierre the second Wednesday of each month, has seen an exponential increase in the number of families served since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding South Dakota volunteers said they expected 350-400 people to come through the mobile food pantry on Wednesday, compared with around 150 people per month pre-pandemic. Some cars arrive as early as 8 a.m. to ensure they are the first in line.
A volunteer checks each car in to make sure that they are eligible for the program, but “everybody is — they wouldn’t be in line if they weren’t in need,” volunteer Don Zeller said. Then, cars are directed into the lot where three volunteers loaded two pre-packaged boxes of food, a bag of potatoes, a gallon of milk, and Jell-O into the vehicles.
One of the two boxes given to recipients was pre-packaged from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of their Farmers to Families initiative and contained cottage cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, sausage links, hot dogs, liquid eggs, apples, carrots, onions, oranges, and potatoes.
Volunteers grabbed one item each and placed them into people’s cars, wishing them a Merry Christmas as they drove off.
This system is modified from the pre-pandemic distribution model, where people would go into the building itself with wagons or laundry baskets and pick up the food themselves. Now, volunteers must fill all of the boxes for them.
The contactless distribution “works out pretty good,” Feeding South Dakota employee Renee Krumvieda said. “They drive up, we log them in, load up the food, and they keep going.”
Coupled with the increase in demand, Feeding South Dakota is also working with less volunteers than usual. Pre-pandemic, inmates at the Women’s Prison would help pack boxes and distribute them, but COVID regulations no longer allow them to work in the community.
Dean Dayton has been volunteering with Feeding South Dakota for seven years. He said monthly distributions need eight or nine volunteers to run smoothly, but there were only four volunteers helping on Dec. 9.
“We just collapse at the end. We’re always short. We don’t get [enough] volunteers, but we gotta pack thousands of boxes to meet the demand,” Dayton said. “The volume has increased and the volunteers have decreased. It’s the perfect storm.”
Those interested in volunteering with Feeding South Dakota Pierre, visit https://feedingsouthdakota.galaxydigital.com/ to sign up to help pack and distribute boxes of food.
For more information on how to receive assistance through Feeding South Dakota, learn more about their programs at https://feedingsouthdakota.org/agencies.
The next mobile food pantry delivery in Pierre will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River Cities Public Transit, located at 1600 E Dakota Ave. on Jan. 13, 2021.
