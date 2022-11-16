Jefferson Elementary students Kolton Kiel, left, Reily Wortman, Jude Yaeger, Brogan Kienholz, Berkley Stenson and Addi Van Houten lead the "Pledge of Allegiance" during Monday's Pierre School Board meeting.
A new Hughes County parent group does not want Pierre School District to accept declining math and reading scores as the norm. Neither does district Superintendent Kelly Glodt.
According to the 2021-22 District Report Card from the state Department of Education, 54 percent of Pierre’s students tested proficient in English and language arts and 51 percent in math.
“Just one in two kids in Pierre is proficient in math and reading,” Maggie Seidel, chapter chairwoman for Moms for Liberty, told the school board during its Monday meeting. “We cannot accept declining standards.”
A Pierre resident and former senior advisor and policy director for Gov. Kristi Noem, Seidel called it an alarming trend for student acceptance of lower standards in the public education system.
“We should be putting together a new comprehensive plan,” she said.
Glodt said Pierre students did better than the state average. The 149 school districts scored a 51 percent average in English and language arts and 43 percent in math.
“We continually monitor the progress each student is making and adjust their instruction based on that testing,” Glodt said. “Every school has an intervention strategy to help students who need to catch up academically. There are a lot of things in place.”
Meetings are held continually to tackle the situation. At the next board meeting, Glodt plans to share details about the district’s efforts.
“I am 100 percent confident that 100 percent of our teachers work extremely hard every day with the same goal of helping each individual child to attain their highest potential,” Glodt said. “That does not come without challenges. We would love 100 percent of our students to be at the highest academic level.”
Seidel told the board the Moms for Liberty wants to add a voice where needed.
“I think we are very fortunate that our school leaders don’t dismiss parent involvement,” she said. “It’s good for us to have an honest conversation about where we want to go with our schools.”
Seidel noted there’s always a need for fresh thinking for what is working and what is not.
On Wednesday, Seidel said the group doesn’t have suggestions, but is waiting for the school district to come up with a plan to improve proficiency.
“How will a plan turn things around,” she asked. “We can’t have more of the same. We can’t accept that kids will never read at the (current) level.”
School Board President Dan Cronin noted that Seidel and a few members of the group met with Glodt.
“I thought that meeting went very well as it showed some insight,” Cronin said.
Moms for Liberty is a political action committee that supports parental rights at all levels of government, according to its website. The national group started in 2021 in Florida and has grown to 100,000 members in more than 200 chapters across 38 states.
