Weather permitting, drivers can expect traffic disruptions and parking restrictions in Pierre on both Dakota Avenue and Capitol Avenue later this week for street maintenance operations, according to the city.
Dakota Avenue
No parking will be permitted on Dakota Avenue between Crow Street and Washington Avenue for a portion of the day tomorrow, July 10.
City crews will begin chip sealing operations shortly after 8 a.m. on Dakota Avenue.
Motorists should also anticipate traffic delays during the chip sealing process. Work is expected to be complete by mid-morning. No parking signs will be removed once the parking restriction is lifted.
Capitol Avenue
No parking will be permitted on Capitol Avenue between Nicollet Avenue and the east end of Capitol Lake Thursday morning, July 11.
City crews will begin chip sealing this portion of Capitol Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday. Motorists should also anticipate traffic delays during the chip sealing process. Work is expected to be complete by mid-morning. No parking signs will be removed once the parking restriction is lifted.
Chip sealing is a construction process used to extend the life of streets. Oil is placed on the roadway to seal the surface and prevent moisture from penetrating the top layer of the road. Then a layer of rock is added to the surface to provide traction during winter driving conditions.
The city maintains 80 miles of streets in Pierre.
Each year, city staff assess the streets, in addition to utilities, sidewalks and curbs to prioritize street maintenance and reconstruction projects. About 50 blocks of Pierre’s city streets are scheduled for upgrades this summer.
