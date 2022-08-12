It will be at least a year before Parkview Auditorium, which houses the gym, music program and administrative offices for the Stanley County School District, gets central air conditioning.
“It’s never been air conditioned,” Superintendent Dan Baldwin said after Wednesday’s school board meeting. “We have window air-conditioning units in the classrooms, but the gym gets way hot. Even in the middle of winter during wrestling. We get a lot of people in there and keep the windows and doors open halfway to make it tolerable.”
The estimated cost for installing central air conditioning in Parkview is $300,000, he said.
The elementary school is a newer building and has central air conditioning. The high school has window units, and there are no plans to install central air conditioning.
“It’s a pretty old building we’re trying to keep afloat,” Baldwin said.
In other matters, the board discussed finding volunteers to man the weight room during open gym.
“It’s a never-ending request to find adults to come help,” Baldwin said. “It’s not ideal to have unsupervised kids in the open gym.”
Board member Shaun Cronin noted that volunteers must be older than 18 and cannot be a student.
“We need to open it more so it can be used more,” school board member Mitchell Kleinsasser said about the gym. “We have to find something that works for everyone.”
“We have to get more kids in the gym,” board member Chris Foshem added.
The gym was open over the summer for basketball and volleyball, Baldwin said.
The board will continue the discussion at a future meeting.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
