It will be at least a year before Parkview Auditorium, which houses the gym, music program and administrative offices for the Stanley County School District, gets central air conditioning.

“It’s never been air conditioned,” Superintendent Dan Baldwin said after Wednesday’s school board meeting. “We have window air-conditioning units in the classrooms, but the gym gets way hot. Even in the middle of winter during wrestling. We get a lot of people in there and keep the windows and doors open halfway to make it tolerable.”

Gwen Albers

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

