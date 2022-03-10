More than 370 new households received food pantry assistance for the first time from the Pierre Area Referral Service in 2021 as the group saw an increase in assistance needs.
These are part of the 3,317 households PARS helped last year, with food aid going to 4,787 adults and 2,785 children.
But the numbers don’t include the approximately 300 bags of PARS food Pierre and Fort Pierre elementary schools disperse each week to children through the weekend Backpack Program. And the figures also do not count the many people and households PARS refers to other agencies for assistance.
As PARS Executive Director Corwin Jones said, “referral is one of our middle names.”
Jones spoke in a fireside-like chat with attendees during PARS’s turn in a program the First Congregational United Church of Christ hosted on Feb. 13.
Pastor Emily Munger took the theology of Fred Rogers’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” and ran with it during consecutive Sunday presentations an hour before the church services. The “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” presentations concluded on Feb. 27.
In the series, 10 community organizations presented their missions to community members and then delivered a five-minute mini-version to the congregation during services. Church attendees gave donations to each organization.
PARS is also participating in the church’s weekly “Souper Bowl of Caring” fundraising campaign that concludes on Sunday. First Congregational’s children help with the weekly fundraiser by gathering donations, weighing food and reporting weekly updates. First Congregational will announce a final total on March 20.
On Monday, Munger said the giving is up to $2,600 and more than 500 food items so far. Jones plans to be at the church to accept the donation to PARS. Then, he will take the children on a personal tour of PARS’s building, showing them where the donated food goes.
It’s not just donations PARS relies on to provide assistance. The group also relies on volunteers. Since November, PARS has operated with only two full-time employees — Jones and Melisa Marmo. But Jones said PARS recently hired two part-time pantry clerks.
In February, Jones told the First Congregational attendees it’s been tough keeping up with everything given the demands.
“Visiting with people and things like that fell to the side, while we just made sure we kept afloat and were able to serve the community and help out individuals who are in need of things, which is still why we are there,” he said. “We are not sinking — we’ve just been awful busy.”
He also told the audience that he’d put in plenty of work hours, skipping vacations and time off.
“Today’s a Sunday, and I’m here with you all,” Jones joked. “I’m the lowest-paid PARS employee because I am salary.”
He typically puts in about 50 hours every week.
Jones said the food pantry targets people experiencing a food emergency — those out of food without any alternatives like money or food stamps.
“We will set up a record with you,” Jones said. “We will get you enough food to sustain you for two weeks.”
PARS provides a person with 80 pounds of food, increasing based on the number of people in the household. Jones said a person could request food once every 31 days, typically only up to three times. PARS does an evaluation and intake asking how much money the requestor has, employment and bills. PARS talks about budgeting and other programs, working toward that person’s self-sufficiency.
Jones found referrals are PARS’s most common task, and the organization tries to direct people to places providing the assistance they need. But Jones is still learning a lot even after spending four years with PARS.
“The nonprofit world is still a mystery to me, but I’m learning more,” he told the audience on Feb. 13. “I have a shepherd’s heart — it’s what makes me fit this role. I did the scary prayer — Lord, where do you need me? And then this role came open.”
Munger told that day’s attendees that she appreciated PARS’s role in the community.
“The first two years here, I was getting a lot of people in for assistance and ran out of money for our Love Fund program,” she said. “I was realizing that my part-time job was administration. But I had to be true to the mission of being a minister of a church for those seeking a deeper understanding of faith.”
And the work PARS does in the community isn’t lost on Munger.
“Every single kid in this community needs their tummies filled,” she said.
