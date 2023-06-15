When people choose to “round up” their City of Pierre utility bills, they may wonder exactly how those pennies are put to use.

The Pierre Area Referral Service, at 110 W. Missouri Ave., receives that money each quarter from the City of Pierre to help residents struggling with utilities. It’s one of a host of services that PARS, a nonprofit organization founded in 1974, performs.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments