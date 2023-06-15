When people choose to “round up” their City of Pierre utility bills, they may wonder exactly how those pennies are put to use.
The Pierre Area Referral Service, at 110 W. Missouri Ave., receives that money each quarter from the City of Pierre to help residents struggling with utilities. It’s one of a host of services that PARS, a nonprofit organization founded in 1974, performs.
“Every three months we get a check from the city for the Round Up program,” said Corwin Jones, the PARS executive director. The city has worked with PARS on the Round Up program since 2013.
When people come to PARS with a notice that their utilities may be disconnected for lack of payment, Corwin Jones and Benefits Specialist Victoria Jones – no relation – first refer them to the Department of Social Services. There, they can apply for Low Income Energy Assistance Program – or LIEAP – and if they qualify they can come back to the PARS office and supplement that assistance with funds from the Round Up program.
Corwin Jones said the Round Up money can also help clients who are not eligible for LIEAP.
“There are some people who don’t qualify to get on energy assistance, and the Round Up program helps in that capacity too,” he said, noting that people may have high medical bills and other expenses that make it tough to pay utility bills.
“Within a certain amount of money, we can pay for their electric bill," Corwin Jones said – even if they’re not eligible for energy assistance from the Department of Social Services.
Victoria Jones emphasized the powerful cumulative effect of rounding up.
“When you and I and everyone else add up our 13 cents, or our 37 cents, it can make a big impact,” she said, stressing that the monthly donations always fall below a dollar.
She added: “When we give a little, an amount that’s really less than a cup of coffee, we can make a big difference when we add our little bit to everyone else’s. The most anyone can pay is 99 cents. For most of us, we’re not going to miss that 99 cents. But to some people in our community, our 99 cents is the difference between whether or not they pay their utility bills.”
According to records from the City of Pierre, 60 to 70 people typically do not pay their utility bills each month. Records also show that 549 utility customers are participating in the Round Up program.
Corwin Jones stressed both the importance of immediate help and the need for long-term solutions to the financial struggles that might prevent a person from paying utility bills.
“What we really try to do with our services is make someone more self-sufficient,” he said, noting that PARS staff members often refer people to the Pierre Job Service Office, within walking distance of the PARS building.
“Our overall goal is to try to educate people who come to us,” he said. “But we understand that there is this need in Pierre to help those who may not always get the hand that they were expecting to.”
Jones said PARS tends to receive “a little over $800 each quarter” through the Round Up program. PARS, he added, handles all of the money from the Round Up program in Pierre – an arrangement that he said helps to prevent duplication of services.
Victoria Jones noted that use of the Round Up program is limited for each resident.
“If they use our services for that, then they cannot use us for Round Up for a year,” she said.
School supplies
As staff members at PARS continue to work on the all-year Round Up program, one of their seasonal services is approaching a deadline. PARS staff members run a School Supply program, and the deadline for applications for families seeking supplies is on June 30. The applications are available at the PARS office, Corwin Jones said, if families did not receive them at their schools. The program serves the Pierre School District and Stanley County Public Schools, for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Corwin Jones said volunteer shoppers collecting supplies for the program draw from supply lists provided by the schools, and they do not include any clothing items. He said most shoppers come from area churches.
Last school year, he said, about 300 children received backpacks in the program.
“We do ask that you feel you would not be able to afford these items on your own,” Corwin Jones said.
He noted that the shoppers use their own funds to buy the supplies, but that PARS – through The Salvation Army – supplies backpacks for each participating child. Families can drop off applications at the PARS office by the end of the month.
PARS serves as The Salvation Army Service Extension Unit for Pierre.
Corwin Jones stressed that PARS provides a host of services year round, including food, clothing, infant care, help with prescriptions, travel and lodging. It also relies on donations and some grants.
“Even though it’s great to give at Christmas time, and times when it looks like people are in the greatest need, we really are in need of donations year-round to keep things going,” he said.
People who have questions can call PARS at 605-224-8731. They can also make donations or communicate through a locked box beside the main door, or they can visit or send donations to the site at 110 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre, South Dakota 57501.
