Avera Health and the Rural Electric Economic Development (REED) Fund have created a $10 million workforce housing development financing partnership.
Avera has committed $2 million, and REED has committed an initial $4 million, with plans to grow the total fund to $10 million.
The partnership was announced September 3. “Workforce housing has become a growing concern in rural South Dakota over the past several years and we’re happy REED is addressing this issue,” said Bob Sutton, president Avera Health.
The REED Fund is a nonprofit corporation created and operated by electric cooperatives. The fund partners with commercial and other economic development lenders to provide financing. The partnerships leverage private investment in more than 69 counties throughout South Dakota and Minnesota.
Established in 1997, REED is governed by 26 member electric cooperatives. It assists projects that promote community well-being and contribute to employment, business and wealth creation, as well as improve the infrastructure, services and economic base.
“We are more than open minded. We are getting the word out now that financing is available. We are looking for businesses and communities to partner with,” said Chris Studer, public relations officer for REED. “So many businesses and communities cannot find housing for their workers. This program is two-fold; looking for contributors and for businesses.” Studer continued, “We don’t have any target price for homes. We are looking more toward workforce housing.“
“We want to assist communities in developing housing that meets the needs of today’s workforce,” said Ken Schlimgen, REED board president. “This partnership with Avera will help this region begin to address the urgent need for quality workforce housing.”
Funds will be used for lending - in partnership with banks and other agencies - to provide loans for housing development and housing infrastructure in Avera-served communities. Communities and developers can contact the REED Fund for information on the application process.
“All business sectors, including health care and electric cooperatives in rural areas, are looking for highly-skilled staff,” said Tom Boyko, East River Electric Power Cooperative general manager. “It can be a real challenge to recruit workforce without quality housing options. We’re working on solving this issue.”
Kim Jensen, Avera Health chief human resources officer, agreed, saying, “Recruiting and maintaining talent throughout the Avera Health organization can be a challenge at times due to the rural nature of our footprint. When we start getting into smaller, rural communities it is imperative that there is quality housing that is affordable for prospective employees.”
Since it was established, REED has invested more than $100 million dollars in the region through more than 338 loans. The REED Fund and partner lenders have combined to distribute more than $858 million dollars in economic investment, 9,400 jobs have been impacted, and 2.3 million square feet of facilities have been constructed or renovated.
