Future T.F. Riggs High School freshman Taylyn Cass, 14, is following in her mother’s footsteps as she prepares to ride in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, which begins on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa and runs through June 26.
When asked how long her daughter has been riding, Sherri Cass’s best estimate was a hand held about waist high. The answer was pretty much the same for Sherri, 45, who learned to ride from her father while growing up in Henry.
“I trained my first horse when I was eight, and my dad helped me a lot,” Sherri said.
The two share a special connection through horses and competitive riding, which the mother-daughter duo was happy to share.
Much like Sherri, Taylyn has been working with and riding horses from the get-go.
And getting to the national competition, where Taylyn will compete in barrel racing and ribbon roping, took a lot of work, including practicing every day. That’s in addition to time spent on basketball, track, traveling to rodeos and helping with the family business — Cass Equine.
But for Taylyn, it’s worth it to be a competitive rider. And she looks to Sherri as the person who piqued her interest in rodeo.
“My mom rides and trains horses, and she’s a very good competitor,” Taylyn said. “And I wanted to be like her. And it’s been a lot of fun throughout all the years.”
Competitions
Taylyn spent two weekends at regional competitions and then did two more rodeos at state finals to qualify for the nationals. The top 15 overall point earners qualified for the short go. After that, the top four point earners qualified to represent South Dakota in the nationals.
Taylyn made the short go in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and ribbon roping. But qualified for ribbon roping and barrel racing, finishing fourth and first, respectively.
Sherri said seeing Taylyn going to nationals feels a bit like passing the torch, although Sherri still competes as well.
Last year, Taylyn competed in the Junior American Finals, while Sherri competed in the American Finals at the same time.
“That was down in Fort Worth, Texas, and it was just a really neat thing to share,” Sherri said.
Now Taylyn is gearing up for the Junior National, which means packing clothes, loading the trailer and plenty of riding to keep things consistent with what she did before state. She’s looking forward to seeing her friends, who will compete alongside her.
“A few of my other friends from Pierre made it,” Taylyn said. “So, Walker West and Makenzee Wheelhouse and myself all made it.”
Hayes Burress from Isabel will partner with Taylyn for the ribbon roping event.
But Taylyn said competing at a rodeo with friends isn’t an issue.
“It’s really cool,” she said. “There’s lots of camaraderie. So we all cheer for each other, and it’s really fun. When you come out of the arena, everyone is like, ‘nice run Taylyn, way to go. Or that was a really great run, good luck in your other events.’”
Sherri said that camaraderie and support amongst competitors is something found even at her level.
“The friendships, it’s more like family when you go to places like that,” she said. “And you’re competitors, and for me and other trainers, we’re always there to help each other out — like help each other get better. It’s hard to explain it because it’s really not like anything else that we’re involved in.”
Despite the camaraderie, the Junior National does bring real gains and draws plenty of other riders.
The Junior National has around 1,200 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, according to the NJHFR. Riders are also competing for $80,000 in prizes and more than $200,000 in college scholarships. And, of course, there’s the chance to win the World Champion title.
There’s also plenty of cheering people in the stands. But Taylyn isn’t bothered by a large crowd distracting her while riding.
“The longer you do it, the more use to it you get,” she said. “I mean, in the first two years, I was kind of worried about people watching me. But when you get into the pen, it all goes away. Like when I ride or compete in anything, even on the basketball court, I can’t hear people, I don’t see anything except for what’s in front of me.”
Plenty of support
Traveling by road to events across the country isn’t easy. But, Sherri said the family gets plenty of support from their neighbors who help with chores and watching the nearly 30 horses on their property.
“We’re super thankful for them for us to be able to leave and know that everything at home is being taken care of,” Sherri said. “It’s definitely a big circle of people that allow us to do what we do. From our vets to everybody who helps us care for our horses, our equine dentist, massage and chiropractors for our horses — chiropractors for ourselves — it just takes a lot to make this happen. And we’re pretty thankful.”
Sherri said they travel as a family to their events.
And Taylyn pointed to her father, Jeremy, as another big supporter.
During the week-long event, Sherri said she’ll be on the arena floor, opting to take an active role to make sure Taylyn is OK and gets to the pen safely. And with a lot of tough riding, Sherri said it’s natural to be a bit tense watching Taylyn compete.
“Actually, I get more nervous when she competes than when I do,” Sherri said. “There’s just so much more involved. You know, lots of precious cargo out there. But it does get pretty nerve-racking just making sure that they don’t get into any wrecks. Lots can happen when you’re on a 1,200-pound horse. You just hope and pray the ground holds and that everything goes good.”
Despite their shared love for riding and competing, Sherri said it’s a big breath of relief when the event ends safely.
