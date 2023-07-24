The novel “Trail to Justice” tells a kind of winding story, a trek through what’s sometimes called the Wild West. The novel’s own journey to the Rawlins Municipal Library followed a path with a few twists and turns of its own.
That path ended with a tribute to Evelyn Putzier’s husband, Toby Putzier, who died at the age of 83 in June.
After Toby passed, as Putzier explained, Becky Schenk made a donation to the Rawlins Municipal Library in memory of Toby That gave the library the ability to add a book to its collection and dedicate it to him.
Putzier, who’d just received a copy of a new book from a neighbor friend named Carol Lowry, knew immediately how she wanted the dedication to proceed. Lowry had collaborated with Patty LaVelle Muhr on the novel “Trail to Justice.” Putzier, Lowry and Muhr all attended Pierre High School together, with Lowry and Muhr graduating in 1958 and Putzier in 1957.
“Right away I called the library, and I called Becky, and I said, ‘This is it,’” Putzier explained. “‘This has got be the book that’s dedicated in memory of Toby.’”
The book was published by the authors this year.
Lowry and her husband, Clint Lowry, visited Pierre on business earlier this month. It was the first time Putzier had seen Lowry since 1958, when Lowry graduated from what was then Pierre High School. Lowry and her husband now live in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Lowry taught high-school English for about 25 years, and she said ideas for a novel had been simmering for some time.
“I was an English major, but I hadn’t ever written anything for real,” she said. “You fool around (with writing). You just do it, but not seriously. You’ve got to get old, and then you have time to do stuff.”
Lowry said that after she began writing the story, she sent a few chapters to her friend Muhr, who now lives in Wilson, Oklahoma.
“One of the characters is Harvey Two Shirts, and he is in my head and stays in my head,” Lowry said. “I started the book and contacted LaVelle and said, ‘Would you be interested in working with me on this book?’ LaVelle is intelligent and adventurous. She’s in her 80s and she’s a team roper and a healer.”
Lowry said she and Muhr began exchanging emails and then, later in the writing process, they mailed binders of writing back and forth to each other.
“When I look at that book, I can hardly tell what she wrote and what I wrote,” Lowry said. “She picked up the style immediately. She does have a sense of adventure. We both have a lot of respect for the Old West and for Native American culture.”
Sometimes, during the writing process, the contributions from Muhr took turns that surprised Lowry.
“I accuse her of being a little blood-thirsty,” Lowry said. “I had a character that I introduced just kind of as local color. She took that rascal and got him involved in all this stuff and eventually wiped him out.”
The book is punctuated with humor, “Dedicated to Oldtimers of the Old West and the slightly younger Class of ‘58.” Set in South Dakota and Wyoming, the writing also etches images of a grizzled landscape. As a character rides his horse through the Badlands, we read, “He’d heard about the dangers of the area — no water, lots of rattlesnakes, rough land where fragile sandstone broke out underfoot … The whole shape of the landscape seemed to be moving, remodeling itself as darkness approached.”
Lowry stated the basis of the novel succinctly.
“Brady Quillan runs into Harvey, and he (Brady) is trying to extract vengeance for the death of his wife,” she said.
For Putzier, the novel touches her life and her husband’s in a cluster of ways. A book filled with horses is appropriate, she said, since her husband was often around horses. He was a polo player, for one thing.
“He also went on wagon trains and trained horses,” she said.
And, she noted, the authors are from Pierre.
Abby Edwardson, director of Rawlins Municipal Library, said two copies of the book would be available to check out from the library’s South Dakota section.
“I think it makes the library richer and fuller because you’re getting to sample what’s in your own backyard,” Edwardson said. “It’s very special to have this, and we’re appreciative.”
People interested in more information or in purchasing can visit trailtojustice.com.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.