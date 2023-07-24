The novel “Trail to Justice” tells a kind of winding story, a trek through what’s sometimes called the Wild West. The novel’s own journey to the Rawlins Municipal Library followed a path with a few twists and turns of its own.

That path ended with a tribute to Evelyn Putzier’s husband, Toby Putzier, who died at the age of 83 in June.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments