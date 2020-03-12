The Rev. Ron Garry, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic parish in Fort Pierre, turned to the late ex-monk who started Lutheranism for a bit of wisdom for his fellow pastors on Thursday on how to deal with a deadly disease.
About 15 pastors from varied congregations in Pierre and Fort Pierre — Baptist, Lutheran, Episcopal, Wesleyan and Catholic, among others — met at St. John on Thursday, March 12, for their monthly ministerial fellowship.
It included prayer, lunch, planning projects and talking about how, as pastors, to handle the COVID-19 coronavirus.
One problem they shared: rumors were worrying people, including that people in Pierre had the virus; rumors that mostly were untrue.
But even as they talked about how fast things were changing, across the Missouri River a legislator was being treated in the Capitol for the virus, it later was learned. Just this week, South Dakota went in two days from having no known cases to eight, state officials said. The legislator’s case apparently would be the ninth; 10 or more other cases across the state were pending, officials said.
These pastors on Thursday talked about changes they were making in their services this weekend because of concern about the virus. They seemed taken by how relevant Luther sounded 500 years ago on such stuff.
Already seen as the main champion of the Protestant Reformation that was splitting the Roman Catholic Church’s singularity across Europe, Luther wrote to a pastor, John Hess, in 1527 to answer the question, “Whether one may flee from a Deadly Plague.”
The Black Death, or bubonic plague, that killed maybe half, maybe more, of Europe’s population in the middle of the 1300s, had just returned to Wittenberg, where Luther lived, and to other parts of today’s Germany, then known as part of the Holy Roman Empire.
Father Ron Garry told his colleagues that Luther “wrote these wise words that can help inform the way we approach things happening in our world right now.”
The advice from five centuries ago sounds not so different from Gov. Kristi Noem this week emphasizing “stay home,” to South Dakotans in light of the now-pandemic COVID-19 coronavirus.
“I shall ask God mercifully to protect us,” Luther wrote. “Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance inflict and pollute others and so cause their death as a result of my negligence. If God should wish to take me, he will surely find me and I have done what he has expected of me and so I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others. If my neighbor needs me, however, I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely as stated above. See this is such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God.”
The Rev. Craig Wexler, pastor of Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, thanked Father Garry for the good word from Luther that brings the needed message for pastors today in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
As his friend, an emergency room physician across the state, told him this week, pastors now need “to practice faith and not fear,” Wexler said.
At the same time, some things are changing, churchwise.
This weekend, “We’re not shaking hands,” said the Rev. Lizette Hunt, pastor of First Baptist Church.
Everyone agreed.
“We wave,” said Deacon Kris Wollman of Lutheran Memorial, with a smile.
“Hand sanitizers,” said several pastors, making clear such devices will be available all over their churches.
More substantive things will be done differently, too.
“The ushers will wear plastic gloves,” said the Rev. Emily Munger, pastor of First Congregational Church of Christ in Pierre.
The Rev. Cheryl Arguello, pastor of the Lakota Chapel in Pierre, said the woman who provides musical accompaniment for the service drives in from out of town and uses an oxygen tank. “So I told her not to drive down for church. We won’t have music, but we’ll manage.”
Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre is doing communion differently, said the Rev. Matthew Spoden. Instead of “intinction,” in which the wafer of bread is dipped in a chalice of wine for each communicant, “we’re going to individual little glasses of wine,” Spoden said.
The Rev. Mercy Hobbs, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre, said South Dakota Bishop Jonathan Folts sent these guidelines to Episcopal congregations:
Attendance at worship: Anyone feeling sick or unwell should stay home and not come to church, especially those who are elderly and those with vulnerable immune systems. Anyone wanting to receive communion at home can call a pastor.
Receiving Communion: Intinction, which is dipping the wafer into the chalice of wine, will be discontinued for now. “Remember that receiving only the wafer is considered full communion with Christ,” Bishop Folts wrote.
Hobbs said parishioners also can receive the wafer and separately the wine drinking it from the chalice, but “please handle the chalice at the base or stem.”
“Passing the peace,” which is a key moment in the liturgy when people pass on to each other what Christ gave to his disciples and the church, usually is done with a handshake, sometimes with a hug or even a kiss. Now, however, Folts urged them to: “Please either nod, wave, elbow bump, wave or use a peace sign.”
