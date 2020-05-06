After several crashes at the railroad bridge overpass on Pierre Street through the years, officials with the South Dakota Highway Patrol are taking to social media to warn truckers of the obstacle.
Patrol officials posted this response via Facebook after a semi-truck appeared to have crashed into the bridge on Wednesday afternoon.
“The City of Pierre has a railroad bridge that is only 11ft 3in. Unfortunately, several trucks a year ignore the signage and try to go under the bridge. If anyone is wondering, the bridge is undefeated. #keepSDsafe.”
This is far from the first accident at this bridge. In fact, below is an excerpt of a story written by Capital Journal staff writer Stephen Lee on June 20, 2019.
“Similar accidents happen nearly once a month on average, according to police records. Capt. (Bryan) Walz said the number of incident reports involving vehicles hitting the bottom of the railroad bridge have totaled 111 since Jan. 1, 2009.
That’s 10.6 per year, or 0.9 per month. In one 20-month span from January 2013 to September 2014, it happened 18 times, the Capital Journal reported in the fall of 2014.}
There are no easy solutions, city leaders have said.
Moving the railroad bridge, built about 1907, would be a big deal and these crashes might scrunch trucks and trailers and RVs but they don’t harm the bridge and don’t interrupt train traffic.”
