Paul Nelson, owner of a well-known pheasant-hunting lodge near Gettysburg, South Dakota, was killed Sunday by a tornado that “lofted and rolled” his large motorcoach RV about 200 yards from a highway into a cornfield north of Miller.
Nelson, 73, was southbound on state Highway 45 about 13 miles north of Miller shortly after 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, in a 2014 Foretravel Phenix luxury motorcoach RV when the EF-2 tornado swept him off the highway.
According to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol, the motorcoach was pulling an enclosed trailer that contained a sedan. The tornado crossed the highway traveling east to west “and caused the RV and trailer to detach,” Mangan said.
“The trailer and sedan came to rest in the west-side ditch. The RV came to rest 150 to 200 yards west of the roadway in a nearby farm field,” Mangan said.
According to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen, the tornado was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 120 mph that initially touched down in pasture land east of Highway 45 damaging a tree grove and fence line. It continued to track north-northwest for roughly one-half mile before it turned west and crossed Highway 45 just south of 184 St.
It hit the RV and the trailer it was pulling and “the RV was lofted and rolled roughly 200 yards into a cornfield on the west side” of the highway, according to the weather service's report.
A 2014 Foretravel Phenix, a luxury motorcoach-style RV, built in Nacogdoches, Texas, would be from 40 to 45 feet long and weighed more than 50,000 pounds, according to the company’s information.
Nelson was alone in the RV and was was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tornado reportedly continued westward. Its path on the ground was 1.1 miles long and about 120 yards wide, the weather service reported.
The tornado still is being studied and more information is expected.
Although a tornado warning was not issued for that time and place, the weather service had issued, about 3 p.m., Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, including that site and including warnings about heavy rain, hail and a possible tornado or two.
However, the weather service is looking into why a tornado warning was not issued in this case, Amy Parkin of the weather service told the Capital Journal.
The tornado began as a funnel cloud touching down about 6:03 pm., Sunday about 8 miles southeast of Polo and ended about 6:10 p.m., about 7 miles southeast of Polo, a small town about 24 miles north-northwest of Miller, according to the weather service.
According to Nelson’s obituary online, he was born in Aberdeen on July 5, 1947 and graduated high school in Gettysburg in 1965 and the University of South Dakota in 1969. He married Cheryl Eggers in 1971 in Sioux Falls and they began a cattle-feeding operation near Gettysburg, then transitioned into a raising crops.
In 1992 Nelson began building a pheasant hunting resort. The Paul Nelson Farm has for years attracted "clients from around the world,” his family said in the obituary.
For the last 25 years, Paul and Cheryl traveled the nation in a large motor coach and have been spending about four to five months each winter in Indio, California.
His survivors include his wife Cheryl; sons Ryan (Carmen) and Erik (Tami); four grandchildren, and brother Duane.
Nelson’s funeral will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, in Grace Bible Church, Gettysburg; a visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday in the church.
