The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work on Highways 83 and 212 north will begin July 30, from the Blunt junction to Gettysburg.
The work includes joint spall repair, full and partial panel replacement, and sealing joints and random cracks.
During all operations, traffic will be carried through the work zones with the use of flaggers, pilot cars, traffic signals, stop signs and lane closures as needed.
The contractor will be working in multiple areas of the project simultaneously. The work zones will reduce the overall road width at various locations and these areas will move frequently as sections are completed. Over width loads will still be able to maneuver the roadway with the help of the gravel shoulder.
Motorists can expect multiple lane closures and should be prepared for suddenly slowing, merging and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.
This project has a substantial completion date of Oct. 31, 2019, for the area of Highway 83 from the Blunt junction to the town of Onida. The overall completion date is June 26, 2020.
The prime contractor on this $2.7 million project is Forby Contracting, Inc. from Hinckley, Minnesota.
For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com or dial 511.
