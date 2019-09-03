Work will begin as early as Wednesday, Sept. 4, on resurfacing 5 miles of Grey Goose Road north of Pierre that will make for traffic delays and closures during the six weeks or more of work, , Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple said Tuesday.
The resurfacing project will run north from the intersection of Grey Goose Road and Highway 1804 to slightly more than 5 miles to the intersection of Grey Goose Road and 199th Street.
Hipple said drivers may want to avoid that stretch during the project.
“ The project will involve milling the existing asphalt in place and then placing a new asphalt surface on the road,” Hipple said in a news release. “Traffic control may vary from lane closures to road closure for some portions of the project with the possibility of flaggers and pilot cars to help control traffic. Motorist should anticipate and prepare for delays and traffic disruption.”
He encourages drivers to use alternate routes and/or allow plenty of time to travel through the project area.
The plan is that the re-paving project will be completed by the middle of October. The contractor is Duininck, Inc., of Prinsburg, Minnesota, which also is working on a project on Highway 1804 during the same time period, Hipple said.
For more information contact Hughes County Highway Superintendent Mike Meyer at 605-773-7486.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.