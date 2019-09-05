The people supporting PAWS Animal Rescue invite everyone to join them for the organization’s annual turkey dinner fundraiser at the First United Methodist Church, Sept. 9, from 5 - 7 p.m.
The freewill donation meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potato, gravy, green beans and corn, dinner rolls, lots of dessert.
“Every dollar we spend comes out of the profit we so desperately need to care for the hundreds of homeless cats and dogs that pass through our doors each year,” said Jen Uecker, board vice president PAWS Animal Rescue. “We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.”
PAWS Animal Rescue, at 1530 N. Lowell Ave, Pierre, is open Thursdays 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Call 605-223-2287
