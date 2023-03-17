Dwight dog
Buy Now

(Left-to-right) Ashley Swanson, John Swanson, Cole Irwin, Sierra Irwin and Otto Irwin. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capital Journal

It's hard for Cole and Sierra Irwin to imagine life without their dog Dwight.

But the large, mixed-breed dog and best friend to their toddler, Otto, had overcome the deadly canine parvovirus just weeks before being adopted into his forever home.

Was the information in this article useful?


Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107

Tags

Load comments