PAWS Animal Rescue and national organization Jordan’s Way are teaming up to host an online event Monday to raise awareness and funds for the local animal shelter.
PAWS Board President Jen Uecker said the group hopes to raise $15,000, which would help the shelter repair its dog yards. The yards began increasingly sliding down a ravine a few years back.
“The work on the dog yards have been in the forecasts for quite some time,” Uecker said. “It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of money. We’re talking big machinery, backfill, retaining walls. So, this is a perfect opportunity we really weren’t expecting to be able to raise funds for that work that we just otherwise can’t figure out how we’re going to afford.”
She said volunteers spend hours constantly shoveling rocks from the bottom of the hill back up to the yard’s top.
PAWS reported the work would cost nearly 50 percent of the shelter’s annual operating budget. Since January, the shelter took in 60 dogs and 33 cats.
Monday’s event — 6-10 p.m. — was a surprise for PAWS. Uecker said it just came up last week when Jordan’s Way contacted her about putting something together.
Jordan’s Way founder Kris Rotonda said the visit is part of a 50-state tour.
“I’m actually traveling to over 300 animal shelters this year,” he said. “This is my first round of 50-state tours. I’ve been doing tours for a very long time, but this is my first round. It’s been fun. We’ve raised over $1 million since Jan. 10th for shelters. This next 10 days coming, we’re going to North and South Dakota.”
Rotonda said the organization got its name from his rescue dog Jordan, who died in 2018 from cancer. Rotonda spends about 10 days per month doing tours and then heads back to his Florida residence.
While the tour — and the upcoming 16 shelters across two states and in 10 days — can be exhausting, Rotonda said he is used to keeping his energy up with having two daughters at home.
“This is a cakewalk,” he joked about the travel and events.
Rotonda said there would be plenty of opportunities to see cute animals — each one will get showcased — during the Facebook Live event, which he likened to a Jerry Lewis telethon.
“We do a lot of fun games,” he said.
Rotonda said different things happen, from pies in the director’s face to burgers and hotdogs for the dogs, as shelter volunteers hit donation benchmarks.
Uecker said she is looking forward to the high-energy event, which she said could boost their fundraising efforts.
“We make small fundraisers all year, constantly, and it really puts a strain on our volunteers,” she said. “So, this is an opportunity for a well-known organization to come in and really help generate a good (amount) for our shelter.”
The public can watch the event — www.facebook.com/pawsanimalrescue --on PAWS’ Facebook page. You can also get more information about Jordan’s Way through its Facebook page or subscribe to the page. PAWS keeps 75 percent of the proceeds, with 25 percent going to Jordan’s Way.
