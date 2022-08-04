It's been a tough road for PAWS Animal Rescue in Pierre lately, as the organization's dog kennels remain at or near capacity. But PAWS volunteers said there are two significant ways the public can help — volunteering and fostering.

PAWS board president Jennifer Uecker said the number of dogs entering the facility varies at any moment. When free space falls short, the no-kill shelter relies on foster homes or volunteers to take dogs in until someone makes an adoption.

