It's been a tough road for PAWS Animal Rescue in Pierre lately, as the organization's dog kennels remain at or near capacity. But PAWS volunteers said there are two significant ways the public can help — volunteering and fostering.
PAWS board president Jennifer Uecker said the number of dogs entering the facility varies at any moment. When free space falls short, the no-kill shelter relies on foster homes or volunteers to take dogs in until someone makes an adoption.
"We try to help out other areas when we can, and we hate to turn anybody down," Uecker said about a recent assistance request from the reservation. "But, unfortunately, there's nothing we can do right now with all of our kennels full, foster homes full and very few pending applications. We just have no ability to help."
Uecker said "love" is the only thing foster families need to bring to the table. PAWS provides the rest.
"We provide the food. We provide medical care. We provide a kennel if you need it, leashes — everything you could possibly need," Uecker said. "We set up all the appointments — spay, neuter, vaccines. Basically, it's just caring for the animals."
On Tuesday evening, Uecker walked through the kennel room at PAWS while each dog barked until it was its time for a hello and pat on the head. Uecker said there were 13 dogs in the facility's 15 kennels and another two puppies, two adults and one momma dog with 11 puppies in foster care.
Uecker added another dog to the shelter on Monday after having freed up a little space from a Saturday adoption. But she found what the next day, week or month has in store for them varies, and future capacity remains unpredictable.
During an event in October 2020, she recalled having three dogs in the shelter that they took to a Saturday community event.
"And by Tuesday, we had 11," Uecker, who joined PAWS about five years ago, said. "So, you just never know how it's going to go. And this is the longest we've been at this capacity that I can remember in my time here."
Uecker said the Animal Clinic of Pierre is contracted with the city to act as the local pound.
"Any animal found running at large or turned in that somebody would find goes to the pound for five days," she said, adding that it gives families ample time to locate their missing pet.
After five days, PAWS takes in the animals per city ordinance. PAWS provides shelter, veterinary care, food, water and social interaction, all to prepare the animal for adoption. And all of that means it's not just a matter of capacity impacting the group's ability to serve homeless pets.
"We have to take our volunteers into consideration," Uecker said about the seven-day, around-the-clock care the animals require. "You know, you come out here at night shift, 10 o'clock at night, trying to let out and clean up after 15 dogs is incredible."
She added PAWS tries to prevent burning out its volunteers and staff.
PAWS maintains 50 volunteers, with 15 serving the dogs, and has five part-time staff members. And while 50 sounds like a high number, hours are flexible and some focus on either cats, dogs or fundraising.
Uecker said PAWS and fundraising volunteers raised a little more than half the money needed to build a retaining wall that would stop the erosion causing the dog yard to slide away. She said they need about another $18,000.
PAWS board secretary Jenna Schiefelbein said she noticed a dramatic increase in community support and awareness for the organization since she began seven years ago.
"It's been amazing community support over the last five years compared to what it was before," Schiefelbein said while crediting social media and Uecker for raising awareness.
But she said that PAWS needs more volunteers most of all.
"Volunteerism is just kind of a dying thing, I think — it's just kind of fizzling out, it seems like," Schiefelbein said. "And we're finally in a place financially where we're able to cover our vet bills. We're able to cover the cost of our food and our routine care of these animals. We need bodies. We need people to give time. So, volunteerism is 100 percent what we need the most right now."
She said anyone interested in volunteering could stop by during their open hours on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and meet other volunteers while seeing the process in action.
And while the Saturday open hours could be a good starting point for interested volunteers, it could also be a chance to play with animals while giving them some much-needed attention and socialization.
"We definitely have a good group of cat petters," Uecker said. "You know, we see some regulars that come in, families that come in and sit in the cat area and just pet and love up on their favorites."
She said the open hours work well for people who like animals but can't have one due to rental agreements or family allergy considerations.
"This is their way of having a pet by proxy," Uecker said.
She added that the open hours are also available for dogs, and any friendly attention from the community provides real benefits.
"Any interaction when an animal is living the shelter life is great for them," Uecker said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.