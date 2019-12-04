Office Christmas party or pay toward local students’ lunches? This question was posed, and easily answered, by employees of a local business. They are asking for community help in paying off debts on student lunches.
“In lieu of a Christmas party for American Trust Insurance employees this year, we are doing a pay-it-forward campaign,” said Jennifer Schuetzle, with ATI. “Our Pierre office would like to start a drive to pay off bad lunch debts at Pierre’s Buchanan Elementary school. If we raise enough funds, we will expand it to all of the Pierre school district.”
“There are always lunch accounts that are negative due to hardship with family situations,” said Margaret Malm, Buchanan Elementary School secretary. “Also, along that same line, there are students who would like to have a milk ticket in the classroom, but families can’t afford it.”
“If you choose to give to Buchanan for the above reasons, and a check is being issued, just put in the memo ‘to be used at Buchanan school for lunches/milk tickets.’ We appreciate you doing this for our school,” said Malm.
“We are asking for your business donation of whatever you can contribute,” said Schuetzle. Individuals and organizations are also encouraged to participate. “All monies would be deposited into an account here at American Bank & Trust. We would like to have a check presented to the school prior to Christmas break. Photos would be taken during the presentation, and you could be in them if you so choose. Can we count on you?”
Malm gave statistics on the lunch debt situation.
How much is currently not paid on the lunch/milk debt? ”At Buchanan $50.35; district wide $1,208. Milk debt does not really exist … if they don’t have a pass, they do not get milk at snack time,” said Malm.
On an average day, about how many eat lunch? “Buchanan has 423 students — based on the campus report I pulled last week — and we typically feed 330 on average per day,” said Malm. “So 100-ish bring their lunch each day. Staff who work the lunchroom are provided a meal each day, so this is about 25 staff. Other staff who choose to purchase a school lunch are about five per day.”
What does a day’s lunch and milk cost a family? “A lunch at the elementary level costs $2.90. A 20-punch milk is $8, a school-quarter pass is $20 and an annual pass is $60. An adult meal is $3.85.”
How many students are on the free/reduced lunch program? “25 percent free, 7.5 percent reduced, 32.6 percent total.”
May students and adults have seconds? “We do our best to estimate the correct amount of food each day. If there is food left over, some food can be saved, frozen and used again. Kids at the elementary level may go back for seconds of fresh fruits and veggies. At the elementary level we do not offer seconds of the main meal; seconds cannot be given away for free in the National School Lunch Program.”
If all the students could pay in full, is the lunch program self-sustaining? “The Pierre District’s School Lunch Program is self-sustaining. Schools participating in the National School Lunch Program cannot use its federal dollars to pay for students’ negative accounts. So if accounts are negative, they can be cleared up using general fund dollars or donations.”
For information on how to contribute or donate in person, call ATI at 605-945-3485, email jschuetzle@americantrustins.net or call Buchanan Elementary School at 773-7310.
