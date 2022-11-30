During Tuesday’s 40th annual Pierre Economic Development Corp. meeting, attendees heard about housing shortages in South Dakota and an associate degree program at Dakota Wesleyan University in Pierre.
State Rep. Roger Chase, R-Dist. 22, said lawmakers will once again attempt to get $200 million in infrastructure funding approved during the upcoming legislative session to fill a 10,000-home gap in workforce housing.
“Housing is the only limiting factor to allow South Dakota to grow,” Chase said during PEDCO’s meeting at its Dakota Avenue location.
“We look at workforce housing as an investment in South Dakota,” he added. “We had some very lofty goals and wanted to make sure we had an infrastructure program where they could develop housing in South Dakota.”
Lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year intended to encourage new housing with no income restrictions, and voted to deposit the majority of the money into a fund designed for income-restricted projects.
That mismatch between legislative intent and legislative language caused the South Dakota Housing Development Authority to shelve $150 million in state funds over the summer. The situation is an outgrowth of a battle between Gov. Kristi Noem and lawmakers that saw her original proposal rewritten in the waning days of the 2022 legislative session.
In September, the housing authority voted to hold off on awarding the federal dollars. That decision hit the brakes on $50 million in workforce housing projects across the state.
Raised on a grain and livestock farm, Chase has owned a real estate office in Huron for more than 30 years. In 2016, he ran for the legislature to address issues in the housing industry.
“I tell you folks, over the last 34 years, the housing industry has changed considerably,” Chase said. “When COVID hit, everyone was told to go home and stay home. Thirty days later, people said ‘I’m gonna work from home. I want a nicer home. I want a bigger house.’”
Interest rates were good and “we sold a lot of houses in 2020,” he continued. “More importantly, we had a lot of people from out of state who wanted to come to South Dakota and saw a tremendous influx.”
In June 2021, Chase headed up a committee to study workforce housing in South Dakota.
“We knew the governor would allocate funds for housing and $200 million was allocated for workforce housing infrastructure,” he said. “We did get the bill passed.”
Chase noted the governor was not satisfied with how the program would be administered and held back on the funds.
“We missed this year’s construction season, which was devastating to me,” he said. “We have to move forward with a housing plan.”
Noem’s communication director Ian Fury did not return an email and voicemail for comment.
Chase also mentioned the roller coaster interest rates for home mortgages. In January, a 30-year loan was 3.6 percent. By August, it jumped to 5.75 percent and in early November, 7.74 percent.
“Those rates changed so much and that is what’s impacting buyers,” he said. “That’s why we need a long-range program for infrastructure development.”
“As a Realtor, to tell a young family they were outbid again on the home they wanted after bidding $3,000 more than the asking price and the person who bought it paid $5,000 and paid cash (is tough),” Chase continued. “There’s a lot of young people putting away $300 to $500 a month for down payments and the market took off beyond their control and left them behind.”
In other matters, Jessica Carr, the Learn and Earn coordinator at Dakota Wesleyan University’s Pierre campus, spoke about the 16-month program. Students meet two to three days a week and most of the course work is hands-on or project based. The program includes real-world simulations, and individual and group projects paired with specialized speakers. There are no tests and no traditional grades.
“We’re really geared around how we can take students’ professional work experience and tie it into the program,” Carr said.
Brenda Velasquez will be among the first of eight to complete the associate program and graduate on Dec. 10.
“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after graduating (from high school) in 2020,” she said.
Velasquez didn’t like online learning during COVID-19 and wasn’t sure if she wanted to leave Pierre.
“That’s when I heard about the program and that you can live in Pierre,” she said. “I wasn’t too excited about it and didn’t know what it was or what to expect.”
Her thoughts have since changed.
“I think that it’s a great program especially for people who don’t know what they want to do,” Velasquez said.
