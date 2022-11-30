During Tuesday’s 40th annual Pierre Economic Development Corp. meeting, attendees heard about housing shortages in South Dakota and an associate degree program at Dakota Wesleyan University in Pierre.

State Rep. Roger Chase, R-Dist. 22, said lawmakers will once again attempt to get $200 million in infrastructure funding approved during the upcoming legislative session to fill a 10,000-home gap in workforce housing.

Gwen Albers

