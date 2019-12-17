The Snowbirds, sort of the Blue Angels squadron of aviation acrobats for the Royal Canadian Air Force, will come south next summer to help the Yanks in Pierre celebrate American Independence Day by headlining the “Let Freedom Fly International Airshow at the Pierre Regional Airport July 4-5.
That was the big announcement Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Pierre City Commission’s weekly meeting by Commissioner Jamie Huizenga and Jim Peitz of Mustang Aviation.
Peitz is a 30-year veteran of air shows across North America and is ramrodding this first-ever air show for Pierre.
In his quiet, laid-back voice, Peitz told the Commission that last week in Las Vegas at the annual convention of the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS), “we solidified the international side of our air show.”
Commissioner Huizenga, who with his wife, Paula, was tabbed by Peitz to chair the comittee to organize Pierre’s first-ever air show, gets more vocally enthusiastic as he praises Peitz for calling in chits earned over the decades by his leadership in the acrobatic side of aviation.
“It’s going to be quite an air show,” Huizenga said, asking for any Pierre area people interested in helping out to contact him. “We will find a position for you. We are going to need help.”
For all his low-key manner, Peitz is sort of a big deal in the air show biz.
In 2014 at the ICAS convention, Peitz was awarded the Council’s highest honor, the Sword of Excellence, applauded by about 1,000 of the air show industry professionals, according to an ICAS news release.
On Tuesday, Peitz said the Snowbirds “are about as cool as it gets.”
The Canadian show team based at Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, flies in a formation of nine CT-114 Tutors for acrobatic performances that includes a team of 24 personnel. They are officially the 431 Air Demonstration Squadron formed in 1978 with a heritage back to World War II.
The Snowbirds already have Pierre on their 2020 schedule, right after they fly in Canada's Independence Day, Canada Day on July 1 in Ottawa, Ontario; and just before they fly in Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, a provincial capital more remote even than Pierre, on July 11-12.
In a news release on Tuesday, Huizenga said, “If you want to have a real show, you bring in bring in the big boys. And the Snowbirds are certainly one of the world’s elite teams.”
And they are coming to Pierre because of Peitz, Huizenga said.
“It’s a huge honor to have the Snowbirds select Pierre as the location for a demonstration during their anniversary year,”Huizenga said. “This wouldn’t be happening without Jim Peitz and the relationships he’s nurtured through his decades of involvement in air shows across the country.”
The Snowbirds put on about 60 shows a year but only three in the United States in 2020, Peitz said.
He said the Snowbirds will be doing their first three-day stand in an American air show, with practice on Friday,, July 3, which is open to the public, and performances on July 4 and 5.
Peitz said the military side of the air show will have lots of World War II-vintage aircraft and some newer jets, aside from many civilian acrobatic flyers.
For more information, go online to www.jim peitz and http://www.rcaf-arc.forces.gc.ca/en/snowbirds/index.pagewww.canadianforcessnowbirds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.