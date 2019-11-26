It was Christmas at the Capitol Tuesday, Nov. 26 and believing in Santa might lead to the conclusion the Christmas trees in South Dakota’s Capitol were erected and decorated by magic. While magical, the 88 Christmas trees lining the halls and rotunda in the Capitol have been a work in progress since April. This year’s theme is “Hometown Christmas.”
The Christmas at the Capitol folks start preparations in April by deciding the theme, according to Christmas at the Capitol co-chair Dawn Hill. Everything really gets started in August--as far as kicking off all the meetings--but things like decorations are looked for all year around.
Hill works for the state Department of Public Safety the other 11 months of the year, she said, when she is not working the Christmas at the Capitol.
Most would think the logistics of facilitating the setting and decorating of 88 trees might be a daunting task. To the people making it happen, the most difficult part is whittling down the number of groups to decorate the trees.
“The hardest thing, truly, is when we get together and select the groups to decorate,” Hill said. “We only have so many trees. The Capitol can hold so many trees. Of all the applications we get back, the hardest thing is narrowing that down to anywhere between 60 and 65 groups who get to come in and decorate.”
Hill has been a co-chair of Christmas at the Capitol for five years. Before working as co-chair, she was on the decorating committee for eight years.
There is fun to be had still and rewards to reap despite the difficulties.
“The most fun thing about doing this is the look of surprise and awe on the faces of the kids who have never seen this much Christmas,” coordinator of the lighting ceremony Katie Williamson said. “Taking it down, I don’t like taking it down. I wish it could stay up all year. Actually, it needs to come down. They are real trees. They get old.”
Williamson has been doing the committee for five years.
Hill says it’s work she enjoys.
“My favorite thing is, I have a couple favorite things,” Hill said. “One of my favorite things is transforming this already beautiful building into something that people can enjoy at Christmas time. The other thing is I enjoy all the people that I get to work with throughout the year in just coordinating this whole thing. From the people at the tree farm where I get the Christmas trees, to all the people on the decorating committee, to all the communities who come in and get selected to decorate every year.”
Both Hill and Williamson agree on one difficult task, other than choosing the decorators.
“Deciding amongst all the good talent who to have perform,” Hill said. “That’s hard.”
South Dakota is filled with talented performers, according to Hill and Williamson.
“There are some amazing performers, and we try to spread it out and get people from outside town,” Williamson said. “We get people from all over the place.”
This year, the two groups performing for the lighting ceremony are James Valley Christian High School and the Haakon County Crooners. The Crooners have been singing together every Sunday night for the last 30 years, and they have never been invited. I am very excited to get them here, Williamson said.
The details and preparations to pull the Christmas at the Capitol off is not complete magic; it just seems that way sometimes.
“All the prep work that goes into this. It is fun to watch the decorating committee do this amazing job every year,” Williamson said. “How did they do this? It’s like magic. It’s absolutely like magic. It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of preparation goes into it. Months and months of work.”
Attention to detail is an earned skill, and Williamson is impressed with the work she saw go into the production.
“The little details,” Williamson said. “It’s fun to watch the trades people from building and grounds take so much care on the smallest details to make it perfect.”
The largest tree in the room--in the Rotunda--is the South Dakota tree. It is the only tree of the 88 trees total that is from South Dakota. This year the tree came from a home located in Pierre and owned by Ciara Rounds and Andrew Forest. The other 87 trees are from a tree farm in Wisconsin.
The Christmas at the Capitol display is open to the public 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day until Dec. 26.
