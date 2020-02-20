The public is invited to join South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) for Jazz Nightly with Karl Gehrke: Live from Pierre with the Jim Szana Trio, featuring Jim McKinney, Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m, at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre.
The event is free and open to the public. It can also be heard on SDPB Radio and SDPB.org.
The Trio is a traditional combination of piano, bass and drums. The group, formed in 1998, has Jim Szana on piano, Lonnie Schumacher on bass, and Ron Woodburn on drums. They offer a smooth blend of modern and classic instrumental jazz music.
Jim McKinney, former director of bands at South Dakota State University, plays vibraphones with his group the Jim McKinney Quartet throughout South Dakota and the Midwest.
Jazz Nightly is the only nightly live jazz broadcast program in the Great Plains. For the latest playlists and artist interviews visit https://listen.sdpb.org/programs/jazz-nightly.
South Dakota Public Broadcasting is a statewide, multi-platform network offering quality entertainment and lifelong-learning via Television, Radio, Digital, and Education & Outreach.
