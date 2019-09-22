Just after lunch time on Sunday, Diane London began overseeing a quick, six-day renovation of the interior of her Perkins Restaurant in Fort Pierre.
“We’ll close at 2 o’clock on Sunday, September 22, and open up again on September 29, 6 a.m., come hell or high water,” she said Saturday.
In between, a crew she contracted from Perkins corporate will work 24-hour days for six days in shifts to redo the inside of the restaurant London and her late husband, Don, opened -- believe it or not -- on Sept. 29, 2008.
London said she didn’t plan the timing this way. But the recent deal to sell the Perkins chain apparently involved Perkins agreeing to first give all their stores, company and franchise properties, a new look, she said. So the crew she hired for the franchise restaurant she owns works on all the company stores, so they have it down to a six-day system, she said.
It was 11 years ago, Sept. 29, that she and her husband opened opened the popular restaurant near the Missouri River.
Her husband died May 26, 2010.
“Then the flood came the next year,” she said recently, making clear those were rough years for her.
The renovation won’t include adding a beer, wine and liquor sales as she had announced in May. In early 2018 she talked about turning the Perkins into a Ground Round, partly because it would include a sports bar atmosphere.
In May 2018 she opened a new Ground Round restaurant in Huron and spent much of the next year communing between the two cities, using an apartment in Huron.
But it didn’t really get off the ground as the customer base she needed didn’t develop in time, so she closed it in May 2019.
“That was a very difficult time in my life,” she said.
She still may add a small bar to the Perkins Restaurant after a while.
“I hope in a couple years we can add on to the building, so we can have a party room. The bar would be a small part of that.”
Her fixing up of the restaurant comes just days after the news broke that Perkins had been bought by Atlanta-based Huddle House, a pancake and waffle chain.
Memphis-based Perkins and Marie Callender announced Aug. 8 it was working a deal to be purchased and therefore was going into Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure in preparation for the sale.
On Sept. 13, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other news media announced that Huddle House had struck a deal to buy Perkins’ 342 restaurants, which mostly are in Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas and Wisconsin.
Huddle House has about 350 restaurants.
Perkins closed a couple dozen restaurants that were not performing well as well as about 20 Marie Callender restaurants in California, company officials said.
Perkins will remain Perkins, but the color scheme inside will change, London said.
Instead of the green and gold and red, the restaurant’s interior will be more white and gray, she said. Some of the tables will be swapped out for different styles. But seating will remain at 180, she said. And the menu won’t change much. The bakery items might get a few additions, she said. The Southern-based Huddle House and Perkins brands will remain separate, news sources say.
Hours will remain 6 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, she said.
London employs 47 people, most of them part-time, and that will remain the same.
She mentions three long-time full-timers as keys to the restaurant’s success.
Linny Russell, a server, and John Mathison, food production manager, “have been here since Day One,” she said.
Those two, along with veteran associate manager Courtney Collins, who often is out front greeting customers, are necessary for her restaurant to run right, London says.
“If I could clone them, I could just stand back and watch the world go by,” she said. “Really all my employees are wonderful.”
It’s all about the customers, she said.
“We have 500 to 700 people a day,” London said. “On weekends we usually double that.”
As several other restaurants, including some that serve alcohol, have closed the past two or three years in Fort Pierre and Pierre, Perkins has a unique role with its all-day breakfast menu and 6 a.m.-midnight hours on weekends.
Since Walmart and two large convenience stores with gas stations on Wells Avenue in Pierre cut their hours this past summer, there's no place open 24 hours in Pierre or Fort Pierre.
London grew up in Currie, Minnesota, not far from South Dakota in southwest Minnesota, between Marshall and Worthington.
She managed a Perkins in Rapid City before moving to Fort Pierre in 2007 and built her franchise store.
A few years ago London wrangled with city officials over how development near the river around her restaurant was handled compared with incentives she did or didn’t receive in building her Perkins franchise store.
She filed a lawsuit and won a settlement that remained confidential.
It’s obvious she has a loyal customer base here in Fort Pierre. She can’t stand or sit long without people stopping to talk, including one man she calls, “Dad.”
On Saturday morning, one man leaves after breakfast, telling her he will bring the tarps she asked for, to help during the renovation. She meets him at the back door and thanks him as he hands them over.
Meanwhile, a group of men leaving the restaurant stop her to thank her for catering an event for them.
Early Saturday morning, she had breakfasted in the store with Linda Daugaard, the state’s former first lady, who was in town for an event. Gov. Dennis Daugaard and First Lady Linda Daugaard, who now live in the eastern part of the state, could often be seen at Perkins during their two terms in office.
After a year of commuting to try starting a new restaurant in Huron, London says she’s happy to be spending her time here.
“I feel like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. There’s no place like home.”
