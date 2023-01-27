Firefighters responded to a report of a mobile home fire along Skyline Drive in Pierre Thursday afternoon.
A pet cat was lost in the fire due to smoke inhalation, but no other other injuries were reported, according to Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul.
The Pierre Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 105 Skyline Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"Upon arrival we noted moderate to heavy smoke coming from a single wide trailer home in that area," Paul said. "We quickly learned that no one was home in the building, so we didn't have to focus on any type of rescues and we could focus on suppressing the fire."
The two people that lived in the mobile home were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, Paul noted.
The fire, which caused heavy damage to the interior of the mobile home, is believed to have originated in the kitchen, he said.
"It's still under investigation on the exact cause, however at this time it's looking to be not suspicious and accidental," Paul said.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately three hours.
The Pierre Fire Department, Fort Pierre Fire Department, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff's Office, AMR Ambulance, the City of Pierre electrical department and Montana-Dakota Utilities responded to the incident.
