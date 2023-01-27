Firefighters
Firefighters responded to a report of a mobile home fire along Skyline Drive in Pierre Thursday afternoon.

A pet cat was lost in the fire due to smoke inhalation, but no other other injuries were reported, according to Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul.

