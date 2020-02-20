Change.org user Seth Stafford started a petition supporting mandatory vaccinations in South Dakota that now has more than 12,000 signatures. The petition was created in response to legislation introduced by South Dakota House Majority Leader, Lee Qualm, that would waive vaccination requirements for SD students.
In the petition, Stafford said, “It’s time we stop moving backwards. Vaccinations are important. There are children in this country who cannot receive vaccines due to their bodies immunity issues, who’s only chance is for the people around them to be immunized. Not only would this bill waive students from having to receive vaccinations, schools administrators and physicians would be penalized with a misdemeanor for trying to convince someone to be vaccinated.”
House Bill 1235 would waive vaccination requirements for South Dakota students. This would mean that it would no longer be a requirement for students to receive vaccinations in order to be enrolled in school.
According to Dakota News Now, “With house bill 1235 — known as the vaccination bill — schools would be prohibited from requiring immunizations. It would also make it a class one misdemeanor if schools or physicians “compel” someone to get a vaccination.” Not only would this bill waive students from having to receive vaccinations, schools administrators and physicians would be penalized with a misdemeanor for trying to convince someone to be vaccinated.
Stafford added that vaccines are constantly proven by leading scientists to be effective at building immunity and stopping the spread of disease.
