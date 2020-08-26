Attorney General explanations for a proposed initiated constitutional amendment and a proposed initiated measure have been filed with the Secretary of State.
These explanations will appear on petitions that will be circulated by the sponsor, Rick Weiland. If the sponsor gets a sufficient number of signatures by November 2021, the proposed amendment may be placed on the ballot for the November 2022 general election.
The initiated constitutional amendment is entitled “An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.” The initiated measure is entitled “An initiated measure expanding Medicaid eligibility.”
