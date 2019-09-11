Pfrimmer retiring from Capital Area Counseling Service

The Capital Area Counseling Service (CACS) Board of Directors is announcing the retirement of their President & CEO, Dennis “Dennie” Pfrimmer.
According to Tiffany Sanchez, chair board of directors CACS Inc., Pfrimmer has been with the agency for most of the past 30 years in various capacities. He was appointed president & CEO in September 2001. Since then, CACS has grown from a staff of a couple of dozen to a hundred employees, providing mental health, addiction and other human services to much of central South Dakota.
“The Board of Directors wishes to thank Dennie for his dedication to our communities and his service to CACS. His will be very large shoes to fill,” said Sanchez. The board will begin a search process and plans to have a new CEO in place by 2020.
Under Pfrimmer’s leadership and with the team he built, CACS has grown, prospered, and taken on important initiatives such as acquisition of Central South Dakota Teen Court; tele-psychiatry services; integrated electronic medical records; an after-school program for adolescent offenders; Good To Great corporate improvement; STOP DUI felony treatment court with the Sixth Circuit Court; operation of The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area; Oahe Long Term Disaster Recovery Team; 10-Year Capital Improvement Plan for new office space; implementation of an IMPACT service for adults with serious mental illnesses; implementation of an Evening Reporting Center for court-ordered youth; Corporate Compliance Program; Suicide Safe Care; the Mobile Crisis Response to prevent suicide; and most recently the construction of a new treatment facility at 2001 Eastgate Avenue and a new Boys & Girls Club at 110 S. Ree Street.
“I’m very proud to have been a part of CACS over the years,” Pfrimmer said, “Quality addiction and mental health services are vital to the overall health of our communities. The staff at CACS do a great job. They’re compassionate and respectful of the people who so desperately need our help. Lives are saved here every day. Capital Area has been good to me and I hope I’ve responded in kind.”
The agency is known by many as a “great place to work and a great place to receive care.” Some of the awards presented to CACS over the years include the Pierre Chamber of Commerce’s Horizon Award for outstanding community service; the School Administrators of South Dakota’s Rising Star Award for significant contributions to local school districts; Capital Area United Way’s Partner Agency of the Year, Exceptional Participation Award, and the Spirit of United Way Award; and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America League of Eagles Award. CACS was presented a $500,000 Bush Foundation Prize for Community Innovation in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.