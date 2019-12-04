Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Biologist Program tops 150 specialists, reaches 30 states

Known as the Habitat Organization, Pheasants Forever (PF) has played a major role in acquiring and opening land to the public in the form of Wildlife Management Areas and Waterfowl Production Areas throughout the upper Midwest.
However, in light of an ever-changing commodities market, increasing acre caps under the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) slated for the next few years, and the growing desire of farmers and ranchers to improve the wildlife habitat on their lands, the organization is focusing more on helping private landowners through biologists and specialists.
Over the past decade, PF’s Farm Bill Biologist program has expanded from just four employees to more than 150 across 30 states. These specialists have helped put millions of acres of high-quality habitat in the ground to benefit pheasants, grouse, deer, and other huntable game, along with watchable wildlife and pollinators. They do this through a variety of programs; from Conservation Reserve Program CRP) at the federal level on down to various incentive plans available through state and county level entities.
Ultimately, the role of the Farm Bill biologist is to make the complex world of varied conservation programs simple for landowners to understand and implement, according to Tanner Bruse, Pheasants Forever agriculture and conservation programs manager.
“Farm Bill biologists ease the pain a little bit I guess when it comes to the enrollment process,” Bruse said. “Any time you’re tied to a program it just becomes more complex; it seems like you’re just planting grass, but the reality is that there is a lot of other things that go along with it."
Farm Bill biologists have experience, education and training in the programs available to operators. They serve as the one-stop-shop for landowners to improve their lands, incorporate habitat, and reduce costs.
Partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture, soil and water districts and state agencies, these specialists talk with landowners as to their desired habitat wants and needs, be it upland, wetland, riparian or other conservation ideas for certain species. They help find the programs that best match those wants and the type of lands operated by the farmer or rancher.
Bruse, a former Farm Bill biologist, stresses that the impact goes far beyond the preparation and planting efforts that follow once a plan is put in place.
“If I could throw one word out there, it would be impactful,” Bruse said. “I’ll never forget conversations that I’ve had ... a year later you’ve got a man telling me about how on that habitat we put in, his grandchild shot their first deer or their first pheasant."
PF is also expanding its network of experts with the addition of Precision Agriculture specialists who work to improve profitability on an acre-by-acre basis. They find programs that succeed in marginal areas of working land to improve profitability. Coordinating wildlife biologists specialize in particular species of wildlife and management practices that benefit those animals in their realm of individualized specialization. Currently, there are six Precision Agriculture specialists in the nation.
With its renewed focus on preserving pheasant habitat, South Dakota PF chapters have 17 Farm Bill biologists. Bruse encourages landowners to utilize these PF experts via the website pheasantsforever.org and click on the “Find a Biologist” tab, enter an address and zip code to find a nearby specialist and any upcoming sign-up periods for CRP and other programs.
Biologists keep operators updated on options. “Stop into the office, talk to your local NRCS or soil and water folks, talk to a Farm Bill biologist, get on a list and they’ll do everything they can to make sure they can find a program that fits you and your property.”
For more information, visit pheasantsforever.org, or contact Tanner Bruse at (507) 865-1163 or tbruse@pheasantsforever.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.