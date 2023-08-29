In an effort to enhance public outdoor access and support long-term land conservation, Pheasants Forever has unveiled a new program targeting 10,000 acres of land in South Dakota annually.
The new Public Access to Habitat (PATH) initiative aims to complement the current South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Walk-In Area program, which pays landowners about $1.50 to $2 per acre to enroll in the GF&P program, opening those acres to the public.
The PATH program offers landowners up to an additional $25 per acre sign-up bonus ($4,000 for a quarter section), ensuring 10 years of quality habitat and public access on their private lands. Biologists will work with landowners to ensure enrolled acres are productive for wildlife.
A Pheasants Forever official said the program will help retain South Dakota’s status as the top state for pheasants.
“PATH has all the ingredients to be a major success for landowners, wildlife, hunters and rural communities in The Pheasant Capital,” Matt Gottlob, Pheasants Forever’s state coordinator in South Dakota, said in a written statement. “We view Public Access to Habitat as a win-win for landowners and hunters alike and designed it to be scalable for years to come.”
Starting Sept. 1, local landowners will have the chance to enroll in the program.
Sponsors onX Hunt (a hunting GPS service) and South Dakota Tourism funded the initiative’s first year with a $250,000 grant.
Ben Brettingen with onX Hunt said in a written statement, “We’re proud to support Pheasants Forever and their mission of habitat conservation and access — helping expand hunting opportunity for the future and preserving sporting traditions for years to come.”
For more information, talk to a local farm bill biologist, South Dakota private lands biologist, or local conservation officer.
