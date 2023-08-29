PATH sign Pheasants Forever

All lands enrolled and impacted by the PATH program will be recognized with a PATH sign in addition to the SDGFP WIA sign on the property.

In an effort to enhance public outdoor access and support long-term land conservation, Pheasants Forever has unveiled a new program targeting 10,000 acres of land in South Dakota annually.

The new Public Access to Habitat (PATH) initiative aims to complement the current South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Walk-In Area program, which pays landowners about $1.50 to $2 per acre to enroll in the GF&P program, opening those acres to the public.

