Pheasants Forever, Purina partner for Prairie Pothole project

Pheasants Forever and pet food producer Purina have partnered on an ambitious three-year, 30,000-acre incentive program directed at landowners in the prairie pothole region of southwestern Minnesota, north-central Iowa, and those parts of South Dakota and North Dakota east of the Missouri River.
The ultimate goal is to add more than 7,200 acres of wildlife habitat in the region known for rearing a large portion of the nation’s waterfowl populations. The program will analyze the precision agriculture data on those farmers employing the modern tactic, and help identify areas of marginal land which can be converted to wildlife habitat and those spaces that may be more suitable to raising cover crops. Such crops would benefit both ducks and upland species.
“It’s a unique program for Pheasants Forever in that it’s a program that is multi-state and it’s being run by Pheasants Forever,” said Rachel Bush, N.D. state coordinator Pheasants Forever. “The program is focused on the prairie pothole region of SD, ND, MN and IA. We’re really looking to focus in using precision data to help growers identify those areas that are least productive, that are more marginal lands and find conservation solutions for those acres,” she said. Bush added that operators can earn an incentive for signing up with the program that creates habitat and provides soil and water benefits.
Sign-up for the program runs until June 30. Landowners must have at least one year of precision agriculture data for their acres through the John Deere Operations Center, Climate Field View or other precision agriculture platform. That information and the analysis of the plat will help Pheasants Forever precision agriculture specialists and their partners at TruTerra, LLC analyze the options for cover crops and perennial cover planting for areas of habitat. The implementation of these options will help further Pheasant Forever’s mission of creating more habitat for upland game, waterfowl, songbirds and pollinators and assist Purina in furthering its sustainability goals.
“With the perennial cover, that will obviously provide a ton of great benefits for wildlife habitat, especially pheasants,” said Emily Spolyar, precision agriculture and conservation specialist ND Pheasants Forever. “Growers can sign up to 100 acres for cover crop. That will again provide a lot of great benefits with soil health,” she said. The limited cover crop option under the program is a doorway into exploring sustainable plantings on other areas of a producer’s primary croplands.
Purina’s involvement, beyond a donation of $1 million, highlights top-level involvement by a company, where normally partnerships involve government agencies at the federal state and local level. According to Bush, this represents the evolution of the organization’s partnership with Purina, which relies on U.S. agriculture for the ingredients in the company’s pet food products and helps set the example for sustainability efforts by other businesses throughout the country.
Landowners looking to advance their use of precision agriculture tactics and participate in the program can sign up at pheasantsforever.org/soilhealthandhabitat, or contact their local Pheasants Forever representative. A one-time sign-up incentive of $150 per acre is available to operators in South Dakota and North Dakota. For more information on the Soil Health and Habitat program in South Dakota, contact Matt Morlock at mmorlock@pheasantsforever.org.
