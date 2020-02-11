About 65 people attended the weekly Thursday Potluck on Feb. 6 sponsored by the Pierre Senior Center.
The week’s entertainment featured Amy and Melinda Henderson, who played a variety of songs on the piano for the audience. The young ladies, daughters of Pastor Paul and Tina Henderson, are homeschooled. Amy is in fourth grade and Melinda is a junior. Some of the instrumental pieces performed by Amy included “Climb Every Mountain,” “Puff the Magic Dragon,” and “How Great Thou Art.” Some of the pieces presented by Melinda were “’Til There Was You,” “Edelweiss,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Holy, Holy, Holy.”
“This week, Feb 13, we will be honoring some members for our Valentine royalty, and Brian Oakland will be entertaining us,” said Sandra Kangas. “Next week, Feb 20, Frankie Reinhart will entertain us. She sings and yodels, and plays guitar and accordion.”
People or groups interested in getting on the Pierre Senior Center’s entertainment calendar should call 224-7730. The Center welcomes direct contacts, and suggestions of musicians, performers or guest speakers.
