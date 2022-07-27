There’s times when Tim Larson has to wait in line to play pickleball at Griffin Park.
“We only have room for eight (players) and sometimes we have two full courts,” Larson said.
The 68-year-old retired BankWest loan officer looks forward to the city park getting new pickleball courts that will accomodate 32 players.
The Pierre City Commission voted to seek bids for the construction of a four-court pickleball court near the baseball field in Griffin Park during the Tuesday meeting.
The paddle sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes. Members of the Capital Area Pickleball Association play on two tennis courts at Griffin Park. Pickleball courts are one-third the size of tennis courts. The two tennis courts where they play are marked off for the smaller playing field.
Proposals for the 8,800-square-foot pickleball court are due on Aug. 18, with the project expected to begin this fall and completion slated for next year.
In October, the city allocated $50,000 toward the project to oversee the development and retain ownership of the courts. CAPA agreed to raise funds.
“Once we get the bids back, we’ll have a better handle on how much this project will cost and whether or not fundraising needs have been met,” City Administrator Kristi Honeywell said.
On Wednesday, Buddy Seiner, a member of CAPA and the club’s liaison with the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, said $221,000 has been raised. The project is budgeted for $250,000, Honeywell said.
The association has about 50 active participants and has had up to 120 to 130 members. In the winter, the club plays in the gym at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre.
“We can fit three courts there,” Seiner said. “It’s a very active community and it’s growing so quickly. A lot of older people and younger people are involved.”
Club Secretary Diane Smith said on Tuesday night 22 showed to play in Griffin Park.
“We always have people waiting on the side, especially when you get a beautiful day,” Seiner said.
The sport’s growth prompted CAPA to approach the city.
CAPA plans to host two tournaments a year after the court is completed.
“It will bring people to Pierre,” he said.
Seiner also encouraged folks to try pickleball.
“It’s a great family sport, great for rehabilitation and not very taxing on the body,” he said.
Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
