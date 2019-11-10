A 61-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed Saturday night in when he collided with a semi-truck pulling an empty grain trailer near Ridgeview, which is between Eagle Butte and Lake Oahe on U.S. Highway 212.
About 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, the man was driving a 1994 Ford 350 pickup truck west when he hit a westbound Peterbilt truck tractor pulling an empty grain trailer preparing to turn left of Highway 212 a quarter-mile west of Ridgeview, according to a news release from Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol.
The pickup slid into the north ditch and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a clinic in Eagle Butte.
The 45-year-old man driving the Peterbilt was not injured.Their names were not released Sunday by Mangan pending notification of relatives.
The Patrol is investigating the crash and the information released Sunday is preliminary, Mangan said.Ridgeview is an unincorporated city on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation about 88 miles north-northwest of Fort Pierre with a gas station, post office, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a lot of grain storage.
