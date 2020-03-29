A 68-year-old man died Friday evening in a rollover crash in Haakon County, about 60 miles west of Fort Pierre on state Highway 34.
Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol, said it happened about 5:48 p.m., Friday, March 27, at mile marker 148, about 7 miles east of Billsburg, South Dakota. The man was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra east on Highway 34 when it left the roadway, hit an approach and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mangan did not release his name Saturday, pending notification of relatives.
