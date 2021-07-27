Chad Red Elk

Police arrested Pierre resident Chad Red Elk, 19, on Monday night with multiple complaints after he allegedly cut another person multiple times with a knife during an argument.

Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said officers were called to the 700 block of East Wells Avenue Monday in response to an assault report.

Walz told the Capital Journal an ambulance responded and treated the victim's injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Police located Red Elk in the 1900 block of East Park Street, where he attempted to flee as officers moved to apprehend him. He was caught after a pursuit and transported to Hughes County Jail.

Officers arrested Red Elk for aggravated assault, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and underage purchase or possession of alcohol, the latter charge due to officers smelling alcohol on his breath, Walz stated.

