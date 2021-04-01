The Pierre City Commission voted Tuesday to accept a $364,715 state Department of Transportation grant to make improvements to the causeway between Steamboat Park and LaFramboise Island.
The grant provides for a 10-foot-wide concrete walking path, ADA access to fishing piers and designated parking, according to a city press release. The grant requires an 18% match from the city.
“This funding opportunity makes it much more feasible for the city to continue improvements to its trail system,” city parks and recreation director Tom Farnsworth said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.