During Tuesday's meeting, the Pierre City Commission approved 2023 liquor and wine licenses that will give city coffers $114,100.
In addition, the package liquor stores will remit 5 percent of gross monthly sales to the city.
Walmart, Yesway, Dakotamart, Capital City Beer & Wine pay $20,000 for their licenses, which are renewed annually.
"The package liquor licenses are based on state law that allows for city-owned liquor stores as a revenue source for cities," City Finance Officer Twila Hight said. "The City of Pierre has decided to issue operating agreements to businesses to operate package liquor stores instead of the city running a liquor store."
The city also set the $20,000 fee to help limit the number of package liquor stores in Pierre. The maximum allowed is 14, based on population.
The city possesses 14 on-sale liquor licenses, which includes places like Bob's Lounge and Lariat Lanes; four package licenses; one restaurant liquor license, which belongs to Richie Z's Brickhouse BBQ & Grill; and 16 wine licenses, which includes places like Walgreens and Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant.
No more on-sale liquor licenses are available, Hight said.
"Existing issued licenses can be sold and transferred, but no new ones can be issued," she said.
In other business, commissioners gave Pierre Boy Scout Riley Southern permission to make improvements to the Labarge Park Tennis Courts for his Eagle Scout project.
A T.F. Riggs High School tennis player, Southern plans to raise $4,500 to $5,500 to purchase and install polyethylene windscreens to help reduce wind on the courts. He also plans to install a backboard that will allow single-player practice. The only location in Pierre that allows single-player tennis is Griffin Park.
Southern plans to raise the money this winter and do the installation in May.
Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
