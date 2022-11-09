Riley Southern
 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

During Tuesday's meeting, the Pierre City Commission approved 2023 liquor and wine licenses that will give city coffers $114,100.

In addition, the package liquor stores will remit 5 percent of gross monthly sales to the city.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

